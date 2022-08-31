Bhad Bhabie reveals she started getting butt enhancement injections at 17

Bhad Bhabie has opened up about her body enhancements whilst underage in a new Instagram post.

Rapper and personality Bhad Bhabie has revealed that she started getting butt enhancement injections at 17-years-old in a new Instagram post.

The now 19-year-old, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, uploaded a series of pictures to Instagram showing her body transformation.

In Bregoli's words, she called her butt 'natural', as she claimed that the enhancement injections had only started working after she started gaining weight.

Bhad Bhabie fans react after rapper debuts controversial new look

The rapper opened up about getting butt enhancement injections/. Picture: Instagram

The 'Gucci Flip Flops' rapper and OnlyFans model documented her weight gain since March this year, and posted a carousel of images showing off her changing figure via mirror selfies.

She revealed that she has "never been happier with how my body looks" after gaining weight.

Bhabie also said that "Funny thing about it is I’ve had a** shots since I was 17 and I’m just now starting to have an a**".

Bhad Bhabie dating history: Danielle Bregoli’s ex-boyfriends from NBA YoungBoy to Yung Bans

Bhad Bhabie pictured recently at a club appearance. Picture: Getty Images

Bregoli is no stranger to beauty enhancements, and has previously shown off her lip fillers, veneers and tattoos.

She infamously joined NSFW site OnlyFans less than a week after turning 18, and is now earning millions from this income stream.

Bhad Bhabie rose to fame in 2016 after appearing on US show Dr Phil for her bad behaviour, and became known as the 'Cash me outside' girl before becoming a rapper.