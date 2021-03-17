Bhad Bhabie dating history: Danielle Bregoli’s ex-boyfriends from NBA YoungBoy to Yung Bans

Who is Bhad Babie’s boyfriend now and who has Danielle Bregoli dated previously? From NBA YoungBoy To Yung Bans, here’s her dating history revealed.

Bhad Babie has been linked to a few famous faces in the past after first rising to fame as the “Cash Me Outside” girl who famously appeared on Dr Phil back in 2016.

The rapper - real name Danielle Bregoli - recently shared a very loved-up post with her new bae on Instagram, which has had people wondering, who is her boyfriend?

Let’s take a look at Bhad Bhabie’s dating history, from her new man to her past relationships…

Bhad Bhabie and Oca8oo

Bhad Bhabie showed off her new man on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The 17-year-old’ These Heaux’ rapper first debuted her new man on Instagram back in October 2020, with many fans in the comments wondering who he was.

Continuing to share posts of him without tags, fans eventually found his Instagram handle after he commented on one of his and his girlfriend's loved-up snaps.

Going by the name Oca8oo on Instagram, he appears to be in the music industry also and shares projects by his rapper and friend, Lil Candy Paint.

Bhabie shared a lengthy post on her Instagram page today [March 17] detailing her love for him in a heartfelt caption, saying their relationship “saved” her and hinted he may even be the one, as she ended the post by saying, “I look forward to spending forever with you”.

Bhad Bhabie and Yung Bans

Bhad Bhabie and Yung Bans were briefly linked after she tattooed his name on her leg. Picture: Instagram

Bhad Bhabie and Yung Bans first sparked dating rumours early last year after she was spotted with a tattoo of his real name ‘Vas’ on the back of her leg.

Shortly after, fans spotted Yung Bans in her bed in the background of a video she posted on Instagram, ending in a lot of backlash.

She went on to defend her romance with the 20-year-old rapper after people blasted their 3-year age gap, with some branding their relationship “illegal”.

The pair eventually went their separate ways, with Bhabie moving on with Oca8oo in October 2020.

Bhad Bhabie and NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy and Bhad Bhabie were a rumoured couple. Picture: Getty

Bhad Bhabie sparked dating rumours with NBA YoungBoy after getting his name tattooed on her hand in 2019.

Despite neither of the artists ever confirming that they were dating, the ‘Bestie’ rapper went on to explain why she chose to get NBA YoungBoy’s name inked.

In an Instagram Live, she clarified she got the rapper’s real name - Kentrell - tatted on her a while back but insisted people only commented on it once she got it redone.

She said: “I need y'all to mind your business and understand that my tattoos have meanings to me.

"No one's saying I'm with him. No one's saying no type of sh*t like that. That tattoo has been there for a while now. I just decided to get it redone. That's all it is. It's so crazy."

She first was romantically linked to the Louisiana rapper in 2018 after she posted a Snapchat story in bed with a guy who’s face tattoos resembled his.

Bhad Bhabie and Trippie Redd

Bhad Bhabie claimed she and Trippie Redd were romantically involved. Picture: PA

Bhad Bhabie was rumoured to be dating Trippie Redd in 2019 after she exposed some text messages between them.

Bhabie, who as 15 years old at the time, was messaging a then-19-year-old Trippie, where she revealed screenshots of him asking her to “come over”.

The year prior, she had also revealed to DJ Akademiks that the pair had kissed, with Trippie later on denying that the pair had a sexual relationship.

