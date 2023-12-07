Bhad Bhabie Age, Net Worth & Ethnicity: All the Details on Danielle Bregoli

Bhad Bhabie shows off new look on TikTok

Get to know Bhad Bhabie, AKA Danielle Bregoli, after she announced her pregnancy.

Bhad Bhabie is an internet personality and rapper, and is also set to become a mother, after announcing her pregnancy with her boyfriend Le Vaughn.

Her real name is Danielle Bregoli, who rose to fame after appearing on Dr. Phil in 2016 as a then 13-year-old.

So, how old is Bhad Bhabie and what is her net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the internet celebrity.