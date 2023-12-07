Bhad Bhabie Age, Net Worth & Ethnicity: All the Details on Danielle Bregoli
7 December 2023, 12:15
Bhad Bhabie shows off new look on TikTok
Get to know Bhad Bhabie, AKA Danielle Bregoli, after she announced her pregnancy.
Listen to this article
Bhad Bhabie is an internet personality and rapper, and is also set to become a mother, after announcing her pregnancy with her boyfriend Le Vaughn.
Her real name is Danielle Bregoli, who rose to fame after appearing on Dr. Phil in 2016 as a then 13-year-old.
- Bhad Bhabie dating history: Danielle Bregoli’s boyfriends from NBA YoungBoy to Le Vaughn
- Bhad Bhabie marks 20th birthday by twerking on her mum
- Bhad Bhabie shares 'proof' that she made $52 million on OnlyFans in a year
So, how old is Bhad Bhabie and what is her net worth? Here's everything you need to know about the internet celebrity.
-
How old is Bhad Bhabie and when is her birthday?
Bhad Bhabie was born on March 26th, 2003, which means she is currently 20-years-old. Her astrological sign is an Aries.
A six days after her 18th birthday, Bregoli started an OnlyFans page, and earned a whopping $18 million on her first month on the site.
-
What is Bhad Bhabie's net worth?
As of 2023, Danielle Bregoli AKA Bhad Bhabie, is worth a huge $25 million.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, most of this comes from OnlyFans, as well as her rap career and social influencing.
She has a house in Calabasas, California and two houses in Florida worth $6 million each.
-
What is Bhad Bhabie's ethnicity?
Bhad Bhabie is an American rapper, having been born and raised in Boynton Beach, Florida.
Bhad Bhabie is white and has been criticised and called out for cultural appropriation multiple times due to her use of AAVE (African American Vernacular English), and 'blackfishing' accusations.
-
How did Bhad Bhabie become famous?
In 2016, a then 13-year-old Bregoli appeared on American talk show 'Dr. Phil', where her mother Barb brought her on the show.
Her segment, which was called “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For a Crime”, soon went viral thanks to her “cash me outside, how bow dat” catchphrase, and the rest is history.