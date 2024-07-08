Bhad Bhabie shares shocking video of alleged abuse by baby daddy Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie shares shocking video of alleged abuse by baby daddy Le Vaughn. Picture: Instagram @bhadbhabie

Bhad Bhabie has shared a shocking video of her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Le Vaughn allegedly assaulting her to her social media.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has shared shocking footage accusing her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Le Vaughn of domestic abuse.

The 21-year-old 'Cash Me Outside' rapper posted a video and pictures of a physical altercation between her and father of her child Le Vaughn in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Bregoli and Le Vaughn dated from 2021 before splitting in May 2024, two months after the birth of their daughter, Kali Love.

Bhad Bhabie has shared shocking footage of a man she describes to be her ex-boyfriend assaulting her. Picture: Instagram

In the 20-second clip posted to Bhad Bhabie's Instagram story, she shared surveillance footage which shows her repeatedly struck by a man she identified as her ex-boyfriend.

She also shared two graphic pictures of an extremely bruised and swollen eye and deep scratches to her skin.

Bhad Bhabie directly addressed the abuse allegations on her story, revealing that she shared the footage to show Le Vaughn 'what he does is wrong' and to 'take accountability' for his actions.

Bhad Bhabie and her ex-boyfriend, Le Vaughn. Picture: Instagram @BHADBHABIE

The rapper later posted on her IG stories that her and Le Vaughn had been estranged since May, and spoke about their daughter in another post.

"This man thinks he is gonna take my daughter from me!!! Say whatever you want, tryna take my baby is crazy."

Just a week ago, the 21-year-old shared on her social media a tattoo she got inked in tribute to her ex Le Vaughn, which simply reads his name in red ink on her left collarbone.