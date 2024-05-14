Bhad Bhabie, 21, shares first picture of 2-month-old daughter Kali's face

By Anna Suffolk

21-year-old Bhad Bhabie has shared the first picture of her daughter Kali Love's face.

Bhad Bhabie has shared the first look at her two-month-old baby Kali Love in honour of her first Mothers Day.

The 21-year-old 'cash me outside' girl gave birth to her daughter with boyfriend Le Vaughn in March of this year after announcing her pregnancy late in 2023.

In adorable pictures posted to Danielle Bregoli's Instagram, she revealed what she looked like as a baby, as well as sharing her daughter Kali's face, calling her 'my twin'.

Bhad Bhabie shared the first look at her daughter Kali's face to celebrate Mothers Day. Picture: Instagram

She shared the pictures of her daughter Kali in an Instagram post with a bouquet of roses in addition to a photo of her daughter.

"Happy Mother’s Day❤️ swipe for a surprise 😘," the rapper wrote in the caption.

Plenty of fans and fellow celebs jumped in the comments to share their thoughts, with rapper Cardi B writing "She sooo cuteee".

Bhad Bhabie shared what she looked like as a baby on her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Bhad Bhabie welcomed Kali in March of this year after a few years of dating Le Vaughn.

Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of Kali's birth, Bregoli said they'd already planned the name before she arrived into the world.

"The name doesn't really have any specific meaning, it's just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them," she said at the time. "I thought that Love went good with Kali."