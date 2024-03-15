Bhad Bhabie, 20, gives birth to baby girl with boyfriend Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie gives birth: Danielle Bregoli, 20, welcomes baby girl with boyfriend Le Vaughn
15 March 2024, 14:20
The 'Cash Me Outside' girl has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Le Vaughn.
Listen to this article
Bhad Bhabie has shared the news that she has given birth to her baby girl with boyfriend Le Vaughn.
The rapper and internet personality, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, shared the news on her Instagram story in the early hours of the morning.
- Pregnant Bhad Bhabie claps back at people claiming she’s ‘not ready’ to have a baby
- Bhad Bhabie reveals daughter’s name during lavish baby shower
- Bhad Bhabie pregnant: Danielle Bregoli’s due date, gender, baby daddy & pregnancy details
News of the arrival comes after the 20-year-old revealed in December 2023 that she is pregnant with her first child with longtime boyfriend Le Vaughn.
Bregoli announced the birth of her baby girl Kali Love via her Instagram stories with a black and white snap of her baby cosied up with a hat on her head.
She already revealed at her lavish baby shower earlier this year, sharing the name with her followers: "A Kali Love Story."
Though Bregoli has not revealed when her little one was born, it is likely to have been within the past few days thanks to her telling picture.
Bhad Bhabie has been in a relationship with Le Vaughn since 2021, and recently told PEOPLE that she met him through a mutual friend, and likes to keep her relationship private due to "how social media tends to get."
Bregoli gained notoriety in 2016 after appearing on the Dr Phil show, where she was coined for the catchphrase "Cash me outside".
Since then, she embarked on a successful rap career, made millions on OnlyFans and is now one proud parent!