Bhad Bhabie gives birth: Danielle Bregoli, 20, welcomes baby girl with boyfriend Le Vaughn

Bhad Bhabie, 20, gives birth to baby girl with boyfriend Le Vaughn. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

The 'Cash Me Outside' girl has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Le Vaughn.

Bhad Bhabie has shared the news that she has given birth to her baby girl with boyfriend Le Vaughn.

The rapper and internet personality, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, shared the news on her Instagram story in the early hours of the morning.

News of the arrival comes after the 20-year-old revealed in December 2023 that she is pregnant with her first child with longtime boyfriend Le Vaughn.

Bhad Bhabie shared the news of her pregnancy in December 2023. . Picture: Instagram

Bhad Bhabie and her boyfriend, Le Vaughn. Picture: Instagram @BHADBHABIE

Bregoli announced the birth of her baby girl Kali Love via her Instagram stories with a black and white snap of her baby cosied up with a hat on her head.

She already revealed at her lavish baby shower earlier this year, sharing the name with her followers: "A Kali Love Story."

Though Bregoli has not revealed when her little one was born, it is likely to have been within the past few days thanks to her telling picture.

Bregoli announced the news of her baby on stories. Picture: Instagram

Bhad Bhabie has been in a relationship with Le Vaughn since 2021, and recently told PEOPLE that she met him through a mutual friend, and likes to keep her relationship private due to "how social media tends to get."

Bregoli gained notoriety in 2016 after appearing on the Dr Phil show, where she was coined for the catchphrase "Cash me outside".

Since then, she embarked on a successful rap career, made millions on OnlyFans and is now one proud parent!