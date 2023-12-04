Bhad Bhabie pregnant: Danielle Bregoli’s due date, baby daddy & pregnancy details
4 December 2023, 11:33
Bhad Bhabie shows off new look on TikTok
Here's all the details about Bhad Bhabie's pregnancy.
Rapper Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has announced her pregnancy at the age of 20.
The 'cash me outside' girl, who shot to fame in 2016 following a viral appearance on Dr. Phil took to Instagram to reveal that she is pregnant, and took a mirror selfie of herself and her bump.
So, when is Bhad Bhabie's due date? Who is her baby daddy? Here's everything we know.
When is Bhad Bhabie's due date for her baby?
So far, Bhad Bhabie has not revealed the due date for her little one.
She let the snaps speak for themselves as she revealed her pregnancy without a caption on Instagram to her 16 million followers.
Bregoli has become a multi-millionaire following success on OnlyFans, where she makes thousands of dollars a month on the site.
Who is Bhad Bhabie's baby daddy?
The rapper is currently in a relationship with Le Vaughn, and the pair even got matching tattoos earlier this year.
The pair have reportedly been an item since 2021, with Bregoli appearing on his Instagram account, which has since gone private.
Bregoli paid tribute to her boyfriend in a sweet Instagram post for his birthday, as the caption read: 'Happy birthday baby'.