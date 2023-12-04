Bhad Bhabie pregnant: Danielle Bregoli’s due date, baby daddy & pregnancy details

Bhad Bhabie shows off new look on TikTok

Here's all the details about Bhad Bhabie's pregnancy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rapper Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has announced her pregnancy at the age of 20.

The 'cash me outside' girl, who shot to fame in 2016 following a viral appearance on Dr. Phil took to Instagram to reveal that she is pregnant, and took a mirror selfie of herself and her bump.

So, when is Bhad Bhabie's due date? Who is her baby daddy? Here's everything we know.

Bhad Bhabie is pregnant! Picture: Instagram