Bhad Bhabie shares 'proof' that she made $52 million on OnlyFans in a year

The 19-year-old rapper shared receipts to her haters that she made $52 million on OnlyFans, claiming "she's the youngest female of the decade to go platinum"

Bhad Bhabie has revealed on her Instagram that she allegedly made $52 million dollars (£39 million) on OnlyFans with one year of launching her account that gives fans an insight to her life behind-the-scenes.

Bhabie – whose real name is Danielle Bregoli – shared the news with her fans and haters, captioning the post "Go cry about it b***h".

The 19-year-old revealed that on her OnlyFans page, which she founded barely a week after turning 18, she charges $23.99 each month for access to photographs and videos.

She shared the receipts on Instagram on Thursday night, showing $757,526.08 in subscription fees, $267,675.00 in direct message payments, and $5,502.35 in tips, totaling more than $1 million in revenue.

Danielle Bregoli attends "Slaughter House In The Ghetto" Birthday Celebration at on October 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty

"For 6 hours, it wasn't horrible. We f—ed up that onlyfans record" Bhabie commented on Instagram.

Posting the receipt from her account that appeared to reveal an accumulated total gross amount of $52 million, Bhabie who first found fame on Dr Phil made it clear to her 16 million followers she's rich.

had Bhabie attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

She clapped back at haters whilst speaking to TMZ saying,"Call me the youngest female of the decade to go platinum. Call me s— like that. Like, there’s way more things".

"Call me the ‘Gucci Flip Flops’ girl, the ‘Hi, B—-” girl, the girl who got a f—ing million-dollar makeup deal, the girl who made over f—ing $50 million on OnlyFans. Call me whatever you want. When you try to find a way to be annoying about something, it’s just kind of weird" she continued.

Fans instantly responded to her post of $52 million dollars, ultimately applauding her for being her own boss. One person wrote: "Let them know! Stop playing with Bhabie".

Another person commented: "Made more M’s on OnlyFans than these b***hes in 20 minutes!".

A third person added: "When they call you a Liar and You Hit Em with Them Facts".