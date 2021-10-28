Bhad Bhabie fans react after rapper debuts controversial new look

The rapstress has been compared to the likes of Cardi B, Doja Cat and Jeannie Mai after debuting her new look.

Bhad Bhabie has shocked fans after debuting her new look, leading fans to compare her to rappers such as Cardi B and Doja Cat.

The 18-year-old rapper has been accused of Blackfishing and cultural appropriation several times, but she has sparked the controversy once again with her new look.

Bhad Bhabie is best know for her songs 'Gucci Flip Flops' and 'Bestie'. Picture: Getty

On Thursday (Oct 28) Bhad Bhabie took to Instagram to share the digital cover of Contrast magazine.

The 'Gucci Flip Flops' rapstress is seen wearing a PVC burgundy dress along with a burgundy lip.

The star looks noticeably different with her new look, leading many fans to comment underneath her post.

Some fans claimed that the star intentionally appeared as racially ambiguous, while other's compared her look to how other Black artists look.

One fan wrote: "Who is this in the picture?", while another added: "girl what the hell, you not even recognizable".

While some fans were generally unsure if the photo was of her, others sarcastically joked that she looked like Doja Cat, Cardi B Jeannie Mai and DaniLeigh.

See fans comments below.

Bhad Bhabie fans think she looks like Doja Cat with her new look. Picture: Instagram/@bhadbhabie

Fans are shocked by Bhad Bhabie's new look. Picture: Instagram

Fans claim Bhad Bhabie looks like Cardi B with her new look. Picture: Instagram

Fans also mistook Bhad Bhabie for Nikita Dragun. Picture: Instagram

