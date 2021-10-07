Bhad Bhabie claps back after being trolled over ‘unrecognisable’ new look

7 October 2021, 14:54

Bhad Bhabie has responded to people who criticised her new look.

Bhad Bhabie has hit out at the criticism she received on social media after sharing a video of her looking ‘unrecognisable’.

The rapper - real name Danielle Bregoli - caused a stir online after sharing a TikTok where she looked like a completely different person.

The clip of the 18-year-old immediately went viral online, as she held an array of Chanel bags and lip-synced to an audio which said: “Golly gee, I sure do look like the disappointment of the family, but isn't it funny how I make the most f*****g money?"

Bhad Bhabie & Dr. Phil: What has the rapper said about Turn-About Ranch?

Bhad Bhabie clapped back the criticism she received online
Bhad Bhabie clapped back the criticism she received online. Picture: Alamy

"Sit down, don't f*****g look at me like that. And, next time you want to open your mouth, shut it," the audio continued.

TikTok users commented on how much older she looked in the clip, with others trolling her appearance.

She has now clapped back as she took to her Instagram Stories to respond to people trashing her in the comments of the video.

Bhad Bhabie hit out at the comments on her new TikTok
Bhad Bhabie hit out at the comments on her new TikTok. Picture: @bhadbhabie/Instagram

She said: “Y’all failed the test. Y’all want me to tell you what the test was? We did a wig that had no type of natural curl to it, and we did makeup lighter than my skin. With barely any contour, just to see if y’all would still make the comments. And you did.

“So now I know, it’s not about me actually…‘She looks like this, she’s trying to look like that.’ Y’all just want a famous person to respond to you, that’s all it.

“If y’all kept saying I had a banana on my head, and I said, ‘No I don’t have a banana on my head,’ y’all would continuously say it, no matter if I did or didn’t,” she added, “Y’all will figure it out—I win, you lose.”

