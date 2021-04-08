Bhad Bhabie & Dr. Phil: What has the rapper said about Turn-About Ranch?

The rapper, real name Danielle Bregoli, opened up about the alleged abuse she says she received at Turn-About Ranch after her infamous Dr. Phil Show appearance.

Bhad Bhabie has responded to Dr. Phil's recent interview with Ashleigh Banfield, during which he addressed the ongoing abuse allegations surrounded the Turn-About Ranch facility in Utah.

Earlier this year, the 18-year-old rapper - whose real name is Danielle Bregoli - spoke out about the alleged abuse she received at the facility for "troubled teens" after her infamous 2016 appearance on the Dr. Phil Show.

In an eight-minute video titled 'Breaking Code Silence - Turn About Ranch abuse Dr. Phil', Bregoli detailed the alleged mistreatment she and others faced during their stay including sexual abuse, starvation, and lack of contact with their parents and guardians.

In her latest video, Bregoli called out the TV personality, real name Phil McGraw, for endorsing the controversial facility and appearing to distance himself from the abuse allegations.

"She went to Turn-About four or five years ago, and she had a bad experience. Obviously, I would hate that, and we'd be sorry about that," McGraw can be heard saying in the interview with Banfield. "We're not involved in that, we don't have any feedback from them, so whatever happens once they're there, that's between them and the facility."

The rapper fired back at McGraw's claim of no direct involvement with the ranch, and accused him of being dishonest.

"Are you actually f**king nuts? I’m really trying to keep my composure. These two are really not making it easy," she exclaimed. Bregoli claims her mother signed a consent of release of information agreement in which it was required that progress reports be sent directly to the Dr. Phil Show from Turn-About Ranch.

"So when you say that you don’t have any f**king feedback from them, that is not true!" said Bregoli. "So if you’re saying you don’t have any feedback, maybe you should be getting feedback about these places before you’re just sending multiple people’s f**king kids here.

"You’re just trying to save your ass. That’s all you’re trying to do is save your ass. But there’s too many stories and there’s too many people behind this that you can’t save your ass anymore."

Bregoli also claims to have witnessed a murder at the ranch in December 2016 when a teenager allegedly beat 61-year-old staff member Jimmy Woolsey to death with a metal bar.

The rapper's allegations came a month after a woman named Hannah Archuleta claimed an employee at Turn-About Ranch sexually assaulted her when she was 17, and was suing the facility.

In 2012, a mother sued the ranch for child abuse after they allegedly tortured her daughter during her stay 2005, according to The Washington Post.