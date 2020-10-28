Bhad Bhabie, 17, cosies up to mystery boyfriend

Bhad Bhabie, 17, reveals mystery boyfriend for the first time. Picture: Getty

The rapper shared some photos with her new man on Instagram.

Bhad Bhabie has debuted her new boyfriend on social media and she's looking super loved-up.

The 17-year-old 'These Heaux' rapper and her new man - whose identity remains unknown - can be seen cosying up in matching white outfits on Instagram.

The rapper cosied up to her new man on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@bhadbhabie

In one photo, the mystery man plants a kiss on her head and she snaps the photo in the mirror. Bhad Bhabie - whose real name is Danielle Bregoli - captioned the photos with an emoji of two people with a heart between them.

Back in August, Bregoli teased her new potential relationship after posting a photo of herself walking side-by-side with a man on the beach.

She added a cryptic caption to the post, writing, "We ain’t gotta clear up nun of these rumors cuz you got my trust [sic]".

Earlier this year, the rapstress - who rose to fame following her viral appearance on Dr. Phil and her iconic catchphrase 'Catch Me Outside' - was romantically linked to rapper Yung Bans.

Bhad Bhabie's new boyfriend plants a kiss on her forehead in new photos on social media. Picture: Instagram/@bhadbhabie

Bregoli defended her romance with the 20-year-old rapper against people who thought their relationship was 'creepy' after he was spotted on her bed during a video.

"A 3 year age difference can not make someone get a charge," replied Bhad Bhabie to a comment on Instagram. "Damn y'all kids are dumb and know what the hell yall b talking about."

She continued by clarifying that, in Atlanta, the age of consent is 17 and clarified that they are not breaking any rules. "I'm more than happy! I just don't like people speaking down on him for no reason," she wrote. "I'm not gonna let no one do that PERIOD."