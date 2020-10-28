Bhad Bhabie, 17, cosies up to mystery boyfriend

28 October 2020, 16:26

Bhad Bhabie, 17, reveals mystery boyfriend for the first time.
Bhad Bhabie, 17, reveals mystery boyfriend for the first time. Picture: Getty

The rapper shared some photos with her new man on Instagram.

Bhad Bhabie has debuted her new boyfriend on social media and she's looking super loved-up.

Bhad Bhabie, 17, defends Yung Bans, 20, after rapper spotted in her bed

The 17-year-old 'These Heaux' rapper and her new man - whose identity remains unknown - can be seen cosying up in matching white outfits on Instagram.

The rapper cosied up to her new man on Instagram.
The rapper cosied up to her new man on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@bhadbhabie

In one photo, the mystery man plants a kiss on her head and she snaps the photo in the mirror. Bhad Bhabie - whose real name is Danielle Bregoli - captioned the photos with an emoji of two people with a heart between them.

Back in August, Bregoli teased her new potential relationship after posting a photo of herself walking side-by-side with a man on the beach.

She added a cryptic caption to the post, writing, "We ain’t gotta clear up nun of these rumors cuz you got my trust [sic]".

Earlier this year, the rapstress - who rose to fame following her viral appearance on Dr. Phil and her iconic catchphrase 'Catch Me Outside' - was romantically linked to rapper Yung Bans.

Bhad Bhabie's new boyfriend plants a kiss on her forehead in new photos on social media.
Bhad Bhabie's new boyfriend plants a kiss on her forehead in new photos on social media. Picture: Instagram/@bhadbhabie

Bregoli defended her romance with the 20-year-old rapper against people who thought their relationship was 'creepy' after he was spotted on her bed during a video.

"A 3 year age difference can not make someone get a charge," replied Bhad Bhabie to a comment on Instagram. "Damn y'all kids are dumb and know what the hell yall b talking about."

She continued by clarifying that, in Atlanta, the age of consent is 17 and clarified that they are not breaking any rules. "I'm more than happy! I just don't like people speaking down on him for no reason," she wrote. "I'm not gonna let no one do that PERIOD."

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Bhad Bhabie News!

Featured Artists

Beyonce

Beyonce

Stormzy

Stormzy

Drake

Drake

Skepta

Skepta

Rihanna

Rihanna

Kanye West

Kanye West

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

Cardi B