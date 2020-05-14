Bhad Bhabie, 17, defends Yung Bans, 20, after rapper spotted in her bed

14 May 2020, 10:00 | Updated: 14 May 2020, 10:08

Bhad Bhabie defends bf Yung Bans after he receives backlash
Bhad Bhabie defends bf Yung Bans after he receives backlash. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapstress Bhad Bhabie has clapped back at fans who claim her alleged relationship with 20-year-old rapper Yung Bans is illegal.

Bhad Bhabie, 17, has defended her romance with Atlanta rapper Yung Bans, 20, after he was spotted on her bed during a video she uploaded to Instagram.

Bhad Bhabie, 17 and Yung Bans, 20, spark dating rumours leaving fans "disgusted"

Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, took to Instagram to show off her new blonde hair. In the background of the clip, her alleged boyfriend Yung Bans was spotted in her bed.

While some fans focused on her new hairstyle and commented on her blonde hair, many were upset by the fact 20-year-old rapper Yung Bans is dating Bhabie, who is just 17.

One fan commented "Yung Bans 20 dating bhad bhabie?" after seeing the rapper was in her bed.

View this post on Instagram

Hey yall...I’m a blonde now🥰

A post shared by Bhabie🦋 (@bhadbhabie) on

After a fan commented "Bans knows that's a charge right?", Bhabie decided to respond and claim there's nothing illegal about what they are doing.

The "Bestie" rapper "A 3 year age difference can not make someone get a charge," replied Bhad Bhabie.

"Damn y'all kids are dumb and know what the hell yall b talking about."

Bhad Bhabie claps back at fan who suggests relationship with Yung Bans is illegal
Bhad Bhabie claps back at fan who suggests relationship with Yung Bans is illegal. Picture: Instagram

She continued by clarifying that, in Atlanta, the age of consent is 17 and that clarifies that they are not breaking any rules. Bhabie further went on to explain why she's defending him.

"I'm more than happy! I just don't like people speaking down on him for no reason," she wrote."I'm not gonna let no one do that PERIOD."

Bhad Bhabie seems pretty serious about her relationship with Bans, to the point that she seven got his name tatted on her leg.

Bhabie has the word “Vas” tattooed on her thigh in honor of Bans’ birth name, which is Vas Coleman.

What do you think? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Bhad Bhabie News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Applaud our NHS and frontline heroes

Applaud our NHS & frontline heroes

KSI talks newxt boxing fight and debut album 'Dissimulation'

KSI opens up about next boxing fight & debut album 'Dissimulation'
Lil Wayne and La’Tecia “call off their engagement” months after rapper calls her ‘wife’

Lil Wayne and plus-sized model 'wife' La’Tecia reportedly call off engagement

Lil' Wayne

Future kids: how many kids does Future?

Future kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Future

Ariana Grande pays tribute to late rapper Mac Miller in touching interview

Ariana Grande pays sweet tribute to ex Mac Miller during interview

Ariana Grande

Lori Harvey has posted for the first time since Future's eighth baby was confirmed.

Lori Harvey breaks silence as boyfriend Future's eighth baby is confirmed

Future