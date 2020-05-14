Bhad Bhabie, 17, defends Yung Bans, 20, after rapper spotted in her bed

Rapstress Bhad Bhabie has clapped back at fans who claim her alleged relationship with 20-year-old rapper Yung Bans is illegal.

Bhad Bhabie, 17, has defended her romance with Atlanta rapper Yung Bans, 20, after he was spotted on her bed during a video she uploaded to Instagram.

Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, took to Instagram to show off her new blonde hair. In the background of the clip, her alleged boyfriend Yung Bans was spotted in her bed.

While some fans focused on her new hairstyle and commented on her blonde hair, many were upset by the fact 20-year-old rapper Yung Bans is dating Bhabie, who is just 17.

One fan commented "Yung Bans 20 dating bhad bhabie?" after seeing the rapper was in her bed.

After a fan commented "Bans knows that's a charge right?", Bhabie decided to respond and claim there's nothing illegal about what they are doing.

The "Bestie" rapper "A 3 year age difference can not make someone get a charge," replied Bhad Bhabie.

"Damn y'all kids are dumb and know what the hell yall b talking about."

She continued by clarifying that, in Atlanta, the age of consent is 17 and that clarifies that they are not breaking any rules. Bhabie further went on to explain why she's defending him.

"I'm more than happy! I just don't like people speaking down on him for no reason," she wrote."I'm not gonna let no one do that PERIOD."

Bhad Bhabie seems pretty serious about her relationship with Bans, to the point that she seven got his name tatted on her leg.

Bhabie has the word “Vas” tattooed on her thigh in honor of Bans’ birth name, which is Vas Coleman.

