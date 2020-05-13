Bhad Bhabie, 17 and Yung Bans, 20, spark dating rumours leaving fans "disgusted"

Bhad Bhabie and Yung Bans dating rumours upsets fans. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Rapstress Bhad Bhabie has sparked Yung Bans dating rumours after debuting a leg tattoo dedicated to him.

Bhad Bhabie has debuted a new tattoo on her leg dedicated to another rapper, Yung Bans. The tattoo sparked dating rumours between the pair.

The 17-year-old star previously debuted a tattoo on her hand that she got of Youngboy Never Broke Again's real name on Instagram. Months later, she got the piece covered up, but is back with a new rapper's name tatted on her.

However, Bhad Bhabie has shown off a new tattoo she has dedicated to another rapper.

The "Bestie" star got Yung Bans' name tatted on the back of her leg.

This came after Bans took to his Instagram story and wrote "If you love me get my name tatted," wrote Yung Bans on his IG story, linking a post from Bhad Bhabie.

The new tattoo on the back of Bhabie's leg says "Vas" which is Bans' first name.

The tattoo lead to many fans speculating that the pair are together. Bhad Bhabie and Yung Bans' relationship is currently unknown.

Although fans first speculated that it could potentially be someone else, Vas posting it on his own page confirmed that it was in honour of him.

Many fans are disturbed by the fact the pair may be potentially dating due to their ages. On fan wrote "Yung Bans needs to chill bruhhhhh she's 17 what the f*ckkkk hahahaha @BhadBhabie you wildin".

See reactions to the dating rumours below.

yung bans and bhad bhabie are two people i woulda never thought i’d see together wtf — n¡ya (@niyasinterlude) May 13, 2020

Bhad Bhabie just tatted Yung Bans name LMFAOOOO — ‏ּ (@Sweep) May 11, 2020

Yung Bans and Bhad Bhabie are dating I feel degraded, thrown to side, and disgusted. All this time I was calling Candypaint a pedo... The real pedo was Yung Bans!!!! From now on All Yung Bans slander is tolerated. — Bansexual2😈👑 (@IceDanker) May 13, 2020

Dis mf Yung Bans really dating Bhad Bhabie 😐😐 — ✨✨PEGANUS KID✨✨ (@duhgenerate) May 12, 2020

