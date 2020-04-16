Lil' Kim claps back at "rodent" Bhad Bhabie after calling her out for her skin tone

Kim responded after the teen rapper said she tries to "make herself look like a white person".

Lil' Kim has thrown some subtle shade towards Bhad Bhadie after the teen rapper remarked on her skin tone.

Bhabie, 17, took to Instagram earlier this week to defend herself against 'blackfishing' allegations after an image of herself sporting a darker complexion went viral online.

In an attempt to justify her new look, the 'Gucci Flip-Flops' rapper compared herself to Lil' Kim, who has faced scrutiny over her own physical appearance in the past.

"No disrespect towards Lil’ Kim - I’m actually a fan of hers - but the girl wears foundation that’s too light for her face," said Bhabie. "The girl went and got a nose job to have a smaller nose to be like white people. Y’all don’t see that? She doing what makes her happy, that’s on her."

She added, "She literally got surgery to make herself look like a white person, she’s wearing makeup that’s light, and y’all don’t say a goddamn word about her. But I put on a foundation that makes me look tan."

However, it appears Lil' Kim wasn't too happy with Bhabie's comments, as the legendary rapstress later took to Instagram to address her remarks.

"There's a lot of rodents running around with COVID-19," she wrote alongside a rat emoji.

"That Lil Kim hate different," she said, before questioning, "How tf I become a target in the middle of a pandemic?"

"There's more important things going on in the world right now but you better believe when this is all over ima put a date and address on it and seal it with a kiss," she wrote, adding a kiss emoji.

Bhad Bhabie is yet respond to Kim's comments.