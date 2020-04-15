Bhad Bhabie slams 'blackfishing' claims by comparing herself to Lil' Kim

Bhad Bhabie slams "blackfishing" claims by dragging Lil' Kim into conversation. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The rapper has been dragged on social media after claims the 17-year-old had darkened her skin.

Bhad Bhabie has a controversial past - having emerged as the 'Catch Me Outside' girl on that iconic Dr Phil episode - but the 17-year-old rapper has recently been caught up in a controversy around her appearance.

According to a number of people on social media after she posted a new video to her Instagram recently, Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, has been "blackfishing" people by making her skin darker.

After being told to "stop blackfishing" a number of times, Bhad Bhabie hit back and used fellow rapper Lil' Kim as an example.

Speaking on Instagram Live in the video below, Bhad Bhabie said, "Lil' Kim wears a foundation - no disrespect to Lil Kim, I'm actually a fan of hers - but the girl wears a foundation that's too light for her face."

She went on to say, "The girl went and got a nose job to have a smaller nose to be like white people. Y'all don't see that? She literally got surgery to make herself a white person... and y'all don't say a goddamn word about her. But I put on a foundation that makes me look tan."

In a later video, Bhad Bhabie then compared herself to Tarzan and said, "And then another thing I'd like to say is, y'all say that I try to be black because... and maybe a reason in me trying to be black is coz I grew up in the hood. Tarzan, right? The story of Tarzan."

With comments still flooding the teenagers Instagram, it's unclear whether this whole situation will clear itself up any time soon.

At the time of writing, Lil' Kim is yet to speak out on being brought into the debate by Bhad Bhabie.

