Bhad Bhabie's new quarantine look has upset a lot of people

Bhad Bhabie's new quarantine look has upset people on social media. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Whilst everyone is in isolation, Bhad Bhabie managed to fine the time to get her hair done and people aren't happy.

Quarantine, self-isolation or whatever you're calling it has left people living in a way most people have never had to before, with social distancing becoming the norm.

But despite all the coronavirus avoiding measures that have been put in place, Bhad Bhabie managed to find the time to get he hair done for her 17th birthday and people aren't happy about it.

Showing off her new look in a video on Instagram, Bhad Bhabie's comments were quickly filled with comments claiming that the star, famous for her 'Cash me outside' catchphrase, was about to get dragged and they were right.

Plenty of upset people then jumped into the comments and claimed that Bhad Bhabie's new braided hairstyle was cultural appropriation, with one person writing, 'Look you are pretty, but this is culture appreciation. This isn’t dope this isn’t cool'.

Another person added, 'Sis you really doing this again' before the 'Gucci Flip Flops' rapper's fans came to her defence.

Defending the star's decision to braid her hair during quarantine, one person said, 'can’t believe y’all fussing over some damn hair LMFAOOO CLOWNSSSSS' and another said, 'don’t know why people be hating on her with the braids like cmon now'.

Ignoring the backlash against her, Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, posted up a gallery of bikini pictures to her Instagram account to celebrate her 17th birthday.