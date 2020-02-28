Bhad Bhabie responds after Skai Jackson gets a restraining order against her over death threats

Bhad Bhabie has responded after Skai Jackson was granted a restraining order against her. Picture: Getty

The teen rapper threatened to "kill" the Disney actress.

Bhad Bhabie has clapped back after Disney star Skai Jackson was granted a restraining order against the 16-year-old rapper.

Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, threatened to "kill" Jackson, 17, during heated Instagram rant where she accused the actress of creating a fake social media profile to spread rumours about her.

Bregoli also accused Jackson of "moving sneaky" and as flirting with guys she's been spotted with in the past, specifically rapper NBA Youngboy, whose name Bregoli has tattooed on her arm.

At the time, Skai, appeared unbothered by the unfurling drama and tweeted simply tweeted a list of her recent accomplishments, before urging her fans to be kind.

However, TMZ report that Jackson later filed - and was granted - a restraining order against Bregoli following her death threats. Bregoli must stay 100 yards away from Skai, her home and workplace. She also can't contact Skai in any form.

Skai is reportedly scared to leave to her house by herself, hasn't slept well since the death threats were made and feels Bregoli is "mentally unstable." She also claims Bregoli texted her four months ago saying she wanted to fight her, and provided screenshots in her filing.

In response to the restraining order, Danielle hopped on Instagram to post a picture of her gold and platinum records, bragging about her authenticity in the caption.

"Go get your restraining order, Imma go get checks," Bregoli wrote in her caption. Picture: Instagram

She wrote, "you can try to hate me for responding to bulls**t with more bulls**t but that’s just who I am and I don’t apologize for none of it. I been in this fake a** hollywood world for 3 1/2 years now and I’ve done ALOT when the whole world said I couldn’t, but I refuse to become as fake as hollywood is.

"Y’all can play around on your finstas but I’ll always say what’s on my mind as cuz that’s who I am. Go get your restraining order , Imma go get checks," she concluded.