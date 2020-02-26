Bhad Bhabie threatens to "kill" Disney star Skai Jackson during explosive Instagram video

Bhad Bhabie took aim at teen actress Skai Jackson during a savage Instagram live. Picture: Getty

The 'Cash Me Outside' girl accused teen actress Skai Jackson of "moving sneaky".

Bhad Bhabie launched into a vicious attack on Disney starlet Skai Jackson during an Instagram live session last night, even threatening to "kill" the actress.

The 16-year-old rapper kickstarted the feud by claiming Skai, 17, was "moving sneaky" and posting about her on an alleged fake Instagram page, as well as flirting with guys she's been spotted with in the past.

"The b**ch is a huge fan! You're a whole fan! She’s moving sneaky bro! Don’t go post about me on your fake page, b**ch. If you got something to say about me, post it on your page. Show me you f**king bold!"

Bhad Bhabie, 16, threatened to "kill" actress Skai Jackson during a savage Instagram video. Picture: Getty

Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, then claimed Skai had been hopping in the DMs of rapper NBA Youngboy, who was rumoured to be dating Bregoli last year. Bregoli even got his name tattooed on her arm.

Although she insisted that the tattoo did not mean that they were together, Bregoli began getting increasingly worked up during the video and started verbally threatening Skai.

"I'm finna go to jail behind a Disney thot," said Bhabie. "B**ch, what are you even doing in these men's DMs? Like you just trying to get me mad at this point. I see what you're doing, and it's going to get you killed. Like, that's the thing: I'm gonna f**king kill you. Don't post your location, because I'm coming."

Skai, 17, appeared unbothered by the drama as she subtly responded on Twitter. Picture: Getty

Skai, however, appeared unbothered by the unfurling drama. The actress, who has starred in Disney shows 'Jessie' and 'Bunk'd', tweeted about her recent accomplishments, before urging her fans to be kind.

'Give back. Try to do something nice for someone today. It will make you feel good," she wrote, before subtly nodding to that fact that she hasn't got the time for beef.

"Meanwhile I’m here finishing up my homework so I can start getting ready for this red carpet event tonight. What are y’all up to?" she tweeted.

Book doing pretty well✔️

Finalizing makeup deal✔️

Shopping treatment to major studios & producers✔️

Working on speech for Ted Talk✔️

Going over scripts✔️

Recording Netflix animated series✔️

Vlogging for my YouTube channel✔️

Hosting 18,000 youth for We Day✔️

No time 4 negatives!🚫 — Skai (@skaijackson) February 25, 2020

Jackson's mother Kiya Cole jumped in the mix to defend her daughter, resulting in a heated exchanged with Barbara Bregol, Bhad Bhabie's mother.

"Telling my daughter to drop her address see at the end of the day ratchet is ratchet - Disney my ass - obviously she is unaware of them fake IG pages her daughter has," Barbara wrote, sharing screenshots of her feud with Cole.