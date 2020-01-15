Bhad Bhabie quits social media after racism and cultural appropriation claims

15 January 2020, 12:06

Floridian rapstress Bhad Bhabie has revealed she's quitting social media after being "labelled racist".

Bhad Bhabie has revealed to her followers that she is taking a break from social media, after being accused of cultural appropriation and being "labelled racist".

After her recent controversy with boxer Adrien Broner and fans roasting her new leg tattoo, the 16-year-old rapper has become overwhelmed and decided to quit social media.

On Tuesday (Jan 14) the "Bestie" rapper took to Instagram story to let her fans know she's coming off social media.

Bhabie began "Due to my mental health I will b taking a small break from this app I hate to say it but y'all won."Congrats mission complete! y'all made the lil 16 year old completely loose it!"

"Social media has not only made me but also is every reason I can't sleep at night. Imagine being called a racist white c*nt every second of they day... I show off a tattoo they say I'm tryna b black..."

"I defend my self then boom I'm labelled as a racist. There's no winning as a celebrity on this app everything I do will b considered wrong" she typed.

The Floridian rapstress also posted a more in depth explanation.

"When I do come back I will be Turing all my comments off," she wrote.

This news comes after Bhad Bhabie was called out for wearing box braids, which is a hairstyle initially associated with and created by Black women.

A few hours after she got backlash, she said she was abandoning a life of fame and returning to be with her family in Florida.

