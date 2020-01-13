Bhad Bhabie roasted over giant new butterfly leg tattoo following surgery rumours

The rapper, 16, has divided opinions with her new brightly-coloured inking.

Bhad Bhabie has debuted the latest addition to her growing tattoo collection - a brightly-coloured flower and butterfly design sprawling down her calf and foot.

The 16-year-old 'Gucci Flip Fops' rapper posted a short clip of her new inking on Instagram, just days after vehemently denying getting plastic surgery on her face after rumours began to swirl online.

Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, already has over sixteen tattoos over her body, but not all of her fans are convinced about her new design.

Bhad Bhabie, 16, shared her massive new butterfly tattoo on Instagram, which runs down her calf and onto her foot. Picture: Instagram

"That is the ugliest tattoo I’ve ever seen," wrote one, while another said, "it looks like a 40 year old mom tattoo." "What a sh*t f*cking tattoo," wrote one user, while others called it "ugly" and "poorly done."

"No offence but that’s horrible it looks like someone did that with sharpie," roasted one user, before pointing out Bregoli's age, "I’m surprised someone would even risk their license to tattoo you."

However, Bregoli's fans soon came to her defence and admired the new tattoo. "Looking like a bhaddie as always," said one, while another wrote, "This is cuteeee".

The 16-year-old rapper around 17 tattoos all over her body, including a cherub on her forearm and a rose on her ankle. Picture: Getty

Regardless, it looks like Bhabie is happy with her new tattoo, and that's all that matters. Last week, the viral teen sensation publicly exposed 30-year-old boxer Adrien Broner for sliding into her DMs and inappropriately messaging her.

Broner received major backlash after the incident. He claimed he wasn't aware of Bregoli's age when he sent her the message, and thought she was older because of the way she acted.

Speaking to The Shade Room, Broner called it "an honest mistake" before shifting the blame onto Instagram. "Nobody wants to date a kid," he said. "But I fault Instagram for not having people’s age on their profile. I thought she was grown the way she out here moving."