Bhad Bhabie, 16, exposes 'inappropriate' messages from boxer Adrien Broner, 30

6 January 2020, 16:05

Bhad Bhabie exposed boxer Adrien Broner&squot;s messages to her, which he has since claimed were an "honest mistake."
Bhad Bhabie exposed boxer Adrien Broner's messages to her, which he has since claimed were an "honest mistake.". Picture: Getty

Broner has since claimed he made an "honest mistake".

Boxer Adrien Broner has spoken out after being caught 'inappropriately' messaging 16-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie.

Bhad Bhabie denies plastic surgery rumours as fans question her changing looks

Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, posted a screenshot of a direct message from Broner, 30, on Instagram reading "text me crazy girl". She responded by posting Akon's 'Locked Up' music video.

Broner received major backlash for messaging a minor after Bregoli, who rose to fame on Dr Phil with her famous catchphrase "cash me outside, posted the message to her 17.2 million followers.

Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, called out boxer Adrien Broner for messaging her inappropriately, which he claims was an "honest mistake."
Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, called out boxer Adrien Broner for messaging her inappropriately, which he claims was an "honest mistake.". Picture: Getty
Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, shared a screenshot of Broner's message on Instagram.
Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, shared a screenshot of Broner's message on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

After the incident, Broner - nicknamed "The Problem" - claimed he wasn't aware of Bregoli's age when he sent her the message, and thought she was older because of the way she acted.

Speaking to The Shade Room, Broner called it "an honest mistake" before shifting the blame onto Instagram. "Nobody wants to date a kid," he said.

"But I fault Instagram for not having people’s age on their profile. I thought she was grown the way she out here moving." Bregoli is yet to comment on Broner's statement.

The 30-year-old boxing champ later said the incident was an "honest mistake," adding, "Nobody want to date a kid."
The 30-year-old boxing champ later said the incident was an "honest mistake," adding, "Nobody want to date a kid.". Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, Broner was reportedly ordered to pay over $800,000 to a woman who claims the boxer sexually assaulted her in a Cleveland nightclub back in 2018.

Bregoli herself was caught in a scuffle with fellow teen rapper Woah Vicky at the end of last year. The pair were embroiled in a physical fight at an Atlanta recording studio.

Bregoli later challenged Vicky to a million dollar boxing match.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Hip-Hop News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Wiley's brother Cadell was dissed by Stormzy

Wiley's brother Cadell: Who is the rapper Stormzy mentions in 'Disappointed'?
Cardi B welcomed by government officials after seeking Nigerian citizenship

Cardi B's Nigerian citizenship request addressed by officials : "We can't wait to receive you"

Cardi B

Stormzy releases Wiley diss track 'Disappointed'

Stormzy releases Wiley diss track 'Disappointed'

Stormzy

Ammika Harris shared video of baby Aeko dancing to Chris Brown's hit "With You"

Chris Brown’s baby mama Ammika Harris shares video of son Aeko jamming to “With You”

Chris Brown

Trending

Chris Brown's daughter Royalty took social media by storm with her adorable moves.

Chris Brown's daughter Royalty stuns fans as she shows off her dance moves

Chris Brown

Bey and Jay arriving late with champagne to the Golden Globes is a moment !

Beyoncé & Jay-Z sneaking into the Golden Globes late with Champagne sparks Twitter memes

Beyonce

Wiley releases Stromzy diss 'Eediyat Skengman 1'

Wiley drops Stormzy diss track 'Eediyat Skengman 1'

Stormzy

Bhad Bhabie has addressed rumours that she's had plastic surgery.

Bhad Bhabie denies plastic surgery rumours as fans question her changing looks
Rihanna's fans have reacted to her not releasing R9 in 2019

Rihanna sparks hilarious Twitter memes after not releasing 'R9’ album

Rihanna