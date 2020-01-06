Bhad Bhabie, 16, exposes 'inappropriate' messages from boxer Adrien Broner, 30

Bhad Bhabie exposed boxer Adrien Broner's messages to her, which he has since claimed were an "honest mistake.". Picture: Getty

Broner has since claimed he made an "honest mistake".

Boxer Adrien Broner has spoken out after being caught 'inappropriately' messaging 16-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie.

Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, posted a screenshot of a direct message from Broner, 30, on Instagram reading "text me crazy girl". She responded by posting Akon's 'Locked Up' music video.

Broner received major backlash for messaging a minor after Bregoli, who rose to fame on Dr Phil with her famous catchphrase "cash me outside, posted the message to her 17.2 million followers.

After the incident, Broner - nicknamed "The Problem" - claimed he wasn't aware of Bregoli's age when he sent her the message, and thought she was older because of the way she acted.

Speaking to The Shade Room, Broner called it "an honest mistake" before shifting the blame onto Instagram. "Nobody wants to date a kid," he said.

"But I fault Instagram for not having people’s age on their profile. I thought she was grown the way she out here moving." Bregoli is yet to comment on Broner's statement.

Meanwhile, Broner was reportedly ordered to pay over $800,000 to a woman who claims the boxer sexually assaulted her in a Cleveland nightclub back in 2018.

Bregoli herself was caught in a scuffle with fellow teen rapper Woah Vicky at the end of last year. The pair were embroiled in a physical fight at an Atlanta recording studio.

Bregoli later challenged Vicky to a million dollar boxing match.