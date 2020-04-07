Bhad Bhabie claps back at skin darkening claims after being accused of 'black-fishing'

7 April 2020, 11:23

Bhad Bhabie responds after being accused of darkening her skin tone on Instagram
Bhad Bhabie responds after being accused of darkening her skin tone on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Bhad Bhabie has responded to claims she has darkened her skin after debuting her new look on Instagram.

Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, has found herself under fire after debuting her new look on Instagram.

Bhad Bhabie's new quarantine look has upset a lot of people

Fans on social media immediately responded to the video, claiming the 17-year-old rapper is trying to look darker.

On Monday (Apr 6) Bhad Bhabie took to Instagram to show off her new jet black hair and full glam.

However, fans realised the "Bestie" star's skin tone looked significantly darker than usual, leading many to accuse her of "black-fishing".

Blackfishing is a term to described as “an act commonly perpetrated by white women to appear of African or Arab ancestry”.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote "Talked sh*t about Kylie lip fillers only to get lip fillers . Bhad Bhabie wanna be a black girl so badly . This sh*t weird.".

Bhad Bhabie shares screenshot of fan defending her
Bhad Bhabie shares screenshot of fan defending her. Picture: Instagram

Another fan explained the offensive nature of Bhad Bhabie's look, writing "It’s painful to watch someone cash in on your actual lifestyle and look, especially when you’re still vilified for being your authentic self."

"How long will we crucify Black girls for being Black girls, while uplifting white women for jocking our essence?"

Bhad Bhabie responded to the backlash on Instagram, writing:"Millions of people sick, thousands dying every day and y'all worried about me getting my makeup done for a photoshoot?"

"I'm usually the wild one but y'all need to chill and focus on what's important right now."

Bhad Bhabie responds after fans claim she darkened her skin
Bhad Bhabie responds after fans claim she darkened her skin. Picture: Instagram

The "Hi Bich" rapper also reposted a photo that joked her "transformation into a lightskinned black woman is almost complete," then simply said, "Aww I'm trending, thank you" on Instagram.

See how fans reacted to Bhad Bhabie's new look below.

