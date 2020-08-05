50 Cent slams Emmys with naked butt photo after 'Power' snub

50 Cent's hugely successful show 'Power' has once again failed to receive a nomination at the annual Emmy Awards.

By Matt Tarr

Having failed to see any nominations for his hit TV show 'Power' at the Emmys once again, 50 Cent has hit back at the awards show with a picture of a naked butt on Instagram.

'Power' has been one of the most popular and successful TV shows in recent years and with spin-off, 'Power Book II: Ghost' set to be released in September, 50 Cent has slammed the Emmys for appearing to continually snub the show for awards success.

50 Cent slammed the Emmys over their 'Power' snub. Picture: Getty

Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent posted a photograph of a statue's naked butt and wrote, 'ok here it is Emmy’s, My Black a** for your consideration to kiss🖕F**k your organization I only care about NAACP awards. 🤨 '.

'Power' has seen great success at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Awards, winning 5 trophies over the last few years.

This isn't the first time that 50 Cent has hit out at the Emmys and several years ago he posted on Instagram writing, 'The EMMY’s can kiss my black a** in slow motion. F**k em I’m #1 They a bunch of Bengay my back hurt smelling a** old people anyway. LOL.'

50 Cent is one of the Executive Producers on 'Power', whilst he also starred in the role of Kanan Stark.

Shortly after 50 Cent's strong words for the Emmys, a trailer for 'Power Book II: Ghost' was shared online and revealed that the new series will be released on Sunday 6th September.

