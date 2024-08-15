50 Cent Net Worth 2024: Is he a billionaire?

50 Cent Net Worth 2024: Is he a billionaire? Picture: Getty Images

What is 50 Cent's net worth in 2024 and what has he said about being a billionaire? Here's everything you need to know about his fortune.

50 Cent has a rap career spanning decades, and has also made successful steps into the world of television thanks to his series Power, and a wide range of sectors including real estate and fashion.

Thanks to multiple business ventures as well as his expansive music catalogue, 50 Cent, whose rCurtis Jackson, is a very wealthy man, and fans have wondered just how rich he is after he made some comments about being a billionaire.

So, what is 50 Cent's net worth in 2024 and what has he said about being a billionaire? Here's everything you need to know.

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson is very wealthy. Picture: Getty

Is 50 Cent a billionaire? What is his net worth in 2024?

The 49-year-old musician and mogul spoke to Us Weekly about his fortune, and revealed his Final Lap Tour last year sold more than $100 million in tickets, a rap milestone reached thus far by only one other act, Drake.

When asked if he had reached billionaire status, he said: "I don’t quantify the money like that — I quantify the level of successes and wins I’ve achieved."

"I’m not in a hurry to reach billionaire status. I’ve reached a point where I don’t want anything I don’t have. What’s the rush? I’ve bought every car I wanted, multiple times over."

50 Cent spent all of 2023 touring. Picture: Getty

He said he keeps hush hush about his money, and said "they come for what you have" when speaking publicly.

"The IRS might suddenly decide they want 58 percent of your money. The ambulance chasers, the attorneys — it’s an army of ’em after you. Then you’d have to protect yourself because you have deep pockets."

He revealed he will be leaving his extensive fortune to his son Sire, 12, who he shares with ex Daphne Joy Narvaez.