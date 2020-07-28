50 Cent shocks fans by apologising to Megan Thee Stallion over shooting joke

50 Cent shocked his fans by apologising to Megan Thee Stallion over a joke about her shooting. Picture: Getty

50 Cent has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion posting a meme about her being shot in the foot.

50 Cent is known for many things - rapping, cracking (often inappropriate) jokes online, trolling Ja Rule - but publicly apologising arguably isn't one of them.

The 'In Da Club' rapper recently reposted a meme about Megan Thee Stallion's recent shooting incident. The 'Savage' rapper was hospitalised last week after being shot in both feet.

In a surprise move, 50 Cent offered his apologies to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her shooting. Picture: Getty

In a surprise move, 50 Cent - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - apologised to Megan, 25, for the move and admitting that he didn't believe the incident was real at first.

"Damn I didn’t think this s*** was real, It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry," he wrote.

Followers of the 45-year-old rapper couldn't believe he had actually apologised. "50 apologized? Unbelievable," wrote one, with another adding "Fif said sorry? This will never happen again".

"Wait, did Fif just apologize to someone?" said one. "I’ve never seen this man apologize before," said another.

"i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology," wrote Fifty. Picture: Instagram

After news of the shooting broke, rumours began flying that the culprit was fellow rapper Tory Lanez, who was in attendance at the party during which the incident took place.

Support flew in for Megan - whose real name is Megan Pete - who tearfully addressed the shooting during an emotional Instagram Live this week, confirming that she underwent surgery to get the bullets taken out of her feet.

During the Live, Megan also condemned those making jokes about the shooting. Last week, Draya Michele was forced to apologise for her controversial comments on the topic and even lost her Savage X Fenty ambassador role.

"It's not funny. It's nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y'all to start going and making up fake stories about," she said. "I didn't put my hands on nobody, I didn't deserve to get shot, I didn't do s**t... and thank God that the bullets didn't touch bones, they didn't break tendons."