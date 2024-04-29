Karrueche Tran breaks silence on exes Chris Brown & Quavo's feud

Karrueche Tran breaks silence on exes Chris Brown & Quavo's feud. Picture: Getty Images

Karrueche Tran has responded to the beef happening between her ex boyfriends and rappers Chris Brown and Quavo.

The topic of their songs was Karrueche, who dated Breezy from 2011 to 2015, and was rumoured to be dating Migos rapper Quavo around 2017.

Now, she has spoken out for the first time about the highly-publicised feud between her exes.

Karrueche Tran has responded to Brown's and Quavo's tracks. Picture: Getty

The 35-year-old was approached by TMZ at LAX airport and asked about how she felt being in the centre of Chris Brown and Quavo's diss tracks taking the internet by storm.

At first, she said she has not heard either of the diss tracks, but retracted this response when the reporter played her snippets of the songs.

When asked how she felt about the songs, she replied: "I don’t feel. It is what it is. I’m living my life."

Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown pictured before their split in 2015. Picture: Getty

“Working, paying my bills, taking time for myself and that’s all that matters. Whatever else is going on, I ain’t got nothing to do with it,” she added.

“I’m living a peaceful life, that’s all I want," replied Karrueche about the diss tracks.

Last week, Breezy released a diss track called 'Weakest Link' that ridiculed his fling with Tran and claimed to have slept with his ex Saweetie. Quavo hit back at Breezy in the song 'Over Ho*s & B*tches', which featured the lyric: "You still f*cked up ’bout Karrueche?"