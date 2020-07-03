Kylie Jenner tattoos: her 10 tattoos and their meanings

3 July 2020, 12:53 | Updated: 3 July 2020, 13:05

Kylie Jenner has red and black tattoos dedicated to her daughter Stormi, her ex-boyfriends Travis Scott and Tyga and more - and they all have personal meanings.

Kylie Jenner has amassed quite the tattoo collection over the years - most of which you may not have even spotted.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner, 22, has a penchant for teeny-tiny inkings in red and black ink, including dedications to her two-year-old daughter Stormi and her ex-boyfriends Travis Scott and Tyga.

She even has a matching tattoo with former friend Jordyn Woods, and one with BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou, and some special designs in honour of her family. Check out Kylie's tattoos and their meanings below.

  1. '4:43'

    Kylie got Stormi's time of birth - '4:43' - tattooed on her forearm.
    Kylie got Stormi's time of birth - '4:43' - tattooed on her forearm. Picture: Instagram

    Kylie debuted her new tattoo of Stormi's time of birth on Instagram in July 2020.

    The numbers '4:43' can be seen on the inside of her forearm in tiny black font, representing the time Stormi was born on February 1, 2018.

  2. 'Stormi'

    During Travis Scott's 28th birthday party, Kylie and her then-boyfriend Trav got matching 'Stormi' tattoos on the backs of their arms in honour of their daughter.

    Kylie's best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou got the same inking on her arm during the birthday bash. They were all done by Kylie's tattoo artist of choice, JonBoy (Jonathan Valena).

  3. 'M'

    Kylie Jenner and then-best friend Jordyn Woods got matching 'M' tattoos on their fingers.
    Kylie Jenner and then-best friend Jordyn Woods got matching 'M' tattoos on their fingers. Picture: Instagram

    Kylie and ex-BFF Jordyn Woods got matching 'M' tattoos back in 2016.

    Unfortunately, their friendship ended three years later after Jordyn was accused of kissing Kylie's sister Khloe's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

  4. 'La'

    Jenner transformed her 'T' tattoo into one that reads 'LA'.
    Jenner transformed her 'T' tattoo into one that reads 'LA'. Picture: Getty

    After her relationship with Tyga came to a close, Kylie decided to give her 'T' tattoo - which she got in honour of her then-boyfriend - a little makeover.

    She transformed the 'T' into 'LA', in honour of her home city in California.

  5. Butterfly

    Kylie got matching butterfly tattoos with then-boyfriend Travis Scott.
    Kylie got matching butterfly tattoos with then-boyfriend Travis Scott. Picture: Instagram

    Kylie and her then-boyfriend Travis Scott got matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles in 2017 shortly after they started dating.

    The butterfly has a special meaning for Scott - his hit song 'Butterfly Effect' was released that same year.

    Scott posted previously a photo of Kylie on Instagram with the song's lyrics as a caption, and both Kylie and Travis still frequently use butterfly emojis on social media.

  6. 'T'

    Jenner's 'T' tattoo can just about be seen in her old pictures.
    Jenner's 'T' tattoo can just about be seen in her old pictures. Picture: Instagram

    Kylie famously dated rapper Tyga for three years until their split in 2017. During the relationship, Kylie decided to make things permanent with a tattoo dedicated to her man.

    Jenner got a tiny cursive letter 'T' in black ink tattooed on her ankle, which can just about be spotted in the photo above.

  7. 'Mary Jo'

    Kylie got her grandmother's name Mary Jo tattooed on her inner arm;.
    Kylie got her grandmother's name Mary Jo tattooed on her inner arm;. Picture: Instagram

    Kylie got the name of her grandmother, Mary Jo, tattooed on her inner arm in red ink back in 2018.

    She revealed that the tattoo was written in her grandfather's handwriting.

  8. Red heart

    Jenner has a red ink heart tattoo on the back of her upper arm.
    Jenner has a red ink heart tattoo on the back of her upper arm. Picture: Getty

    Kylie, who has the biggest tattoo collection of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, debuted another tattoo on her 18th birthday - a tiny red heart on the back of her arm.

  9. 'Before'

    Kylie Jenner added 'before' to her 'sanity' tattoo.
    Kylie Jenner added 'before' to her 'sanity' tattoo. Picture: Instagram

    Kylie added to her 'sanity' tattoo in 2016 by adding the word 'before' in front of it.

    The ink, which was the famous tattoo artist Rafael Valdez, was debuted during one of her vacations with then-boyfriend Tyga and her friends, and now reads 'before sanity'.

  10. 'Sanity' or 'sa-na-tē\'

    Kylie got the phonetic spelling of 'sanity' on her hip in red ink.
    Kylie got the phonetic spelling of 'sanity' on her hip in red ink. Picture: Instagram

    Back in 2016, Kylie got the phonetic spelling of the word 'sanity' tatted on her hip in red ink by tattoo artist to the stars Bang Bang.

    Three years later, she explained the personal meaning of the tattoo on Instagram during a vacations to Turks and Caicos.

    "My first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself everyday to keep it," Jenner wrote. "I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again."

