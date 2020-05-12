Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi melts fan's hearts in adorable candy challenge video

The two-year-old toddler displayed incredible patience while waiting Jenner in the viral clip.

Kylie Jenner has been using isolation to teach her two-year-old daughter Stormi how to practice patience, and the little toddler absolutely nailed it.

A new viral trend, the 'candy challenge', has been sweeping social media during lockdown, which sees parents leave treats out in front of their child before telling them they're only allowed to eat it when their parent comes back into the room.

Kylie Jenner shared a video of herself teaching Stormi patience in an adorable video. Picture: Instagram

In the video, Kylie, 22, leaves a bowl of candy out and tells Stormi, "You can only have three of them. I'm gonna give you three of them."

Stormi lunges for the bowl, but Kylie reminds her that she has to wait. "But wait! You have to wait 'til mommy comes back, ok? I have to go to the bathroom. You're gonna wait for mommy?"

"Yeah!" Stormi adorably responds, and as Kylie leaves the room the little girl sits patiently on the couch. At one point, she puts her hands forward to reach out, but holds back.

"Patience, patience!" Stormi sings to herself in the video. Picture: Instagram

"Patience, patience!" Stormi sings to herself in what might be the cutest moment of the video, before Kylie comes back into the room and lets Stormi eat the candy.

Fans took to Twitter to praise Stormi and share their love for Kylie's little girl, while others praised the mother-of-one's parenting skills. "is it possible to love someone you never met cus I love Stormi Webster," wrote one.

"Say what you want about @KylieJenner but she is an incredible mother and Stormi is a god damn angel. That video of her waiting to eat the chocolate. Her speech is incredible for a child her age! (And as a Speech Pathologist I notice these things!). Gimme more Stormi content!!!" said another.

Kylie has been isolating at her newly-purchased $36.5 million mansion on Holmby Hills, California with Stormi and Stormi's father Travis Scott, 28.

Despite splitting up in September 2019, Kylie and Travis have remained close and are successfully co-parenting their little tot, with Travis reportedly "going above and beyond" to be there.

"He put so much thought into Mother’s Day for her this year it actually made her cry," a source told Hollywood Life, "The sweetest thing of all is that he got Stromi to help him, she was daddy’s little helper the whole day and she was so happy.

Kylie has been isolating with Stormi, 2, and Stormi's father Travis Scott at her newly-purchased mansion in Holmby Hills, California. Picture: Instagram

"Nothing makes Kylie happier than seeing Stormi happy, so Travis really hit it out of the park."

The 'ASTROWORLD' rapper is said to have treated Kylie and Stormi to a beautiful candlelit dinner, with plenty of flowers scattered everywhere and candles lit all around the home.

"He wanted to make sure it was a memorable occasion because he knows it’s been challenging for Kylie at times with missing her family so he made sure it was a special evening," said the source.