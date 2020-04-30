Kylie Jenner posts happy birthday message to ex Travis Scott amid dating rumours

Kylie and Travis spotted together in the beauty mogul's TikTok video. Picture: Getty/TikTok

Beauty makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has shared a sweet tribute to ex Travis Scott on Instagram, fuelling dating rumours.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked rumoured that they reunited romantically back in March, then reports emerged claiming the pair were not back together.

However, rumours have re-appeared since fans spotted Travis in the back of her TikTok. The 22-year-old 'self-made billionaire' also took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute to the father of her daughter Stormi.

On Thursday (Apr 30) Kylie Jenner wished her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott a happy 28th birthday on Instagram.

Fans began assuming the pair had reconcilliated their romance after Kylie posted a racy throwback, presumably reminiscing on the times they were together.

Kylie Jenner shares sweet tribute to ex Travis Scott on his birthday. Picture: Instagram

The beauty makeup mogul shared an intimate photo herself and Travis on her Instagram story as she captioned it: 'Happy birthday @travisscott!!! Stormis parents [sic]!!!!!'.

In the image Kylie shared, her and Travis are leaning their faces into each other with their eyes closed.

On Wednesday night, Kylie Tik Tok video with her BFF Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou with Travis making a guest appearance.

Kylie and Stassie were dancing to Travis' song 'Out West', which he collaborated on with JACKBOYS and Young Thug.

Travis Scott spotted in the back of Kylie Jenner's TikTok. Picture: Instagram

Travis being spotted in Kylie's TikTok lead them to assume the pair are quarantining together and spending quite a lot of time together.

