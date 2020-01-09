Power season 6: Ghost's fate confirmed by show creator amid fake death speculation

Power creator Courtney Kemp addressed Ghost's shooting as the series’ final five episodes kick off.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the midseason premiere of Power.

Power season six has returned for its final five episodes after the explosive midseason finale at the end of last year, and one question still remains - is Ghost really dead?

The kingpin-turned-politician was shot in the chest by an unknown assailant while standing on the balcony of his very own Truth nightclub, plummeting to the ground below and, presumably, his death.

However, some fans are convinced that Ghost didn't actually die, or at least they don't want to believe it. In all fairness, we didn't actually see Ghost die (although a shot to the chest is generally pretty fatal). Even Bow Wow has his own theory.

Is Ghost actually dead? The kingpin was shot in the chest at the end of the mis-season finale but an unknown perpetrator. Picture: Starz

Some viewers believe Ghost faked his own death, while others think that one simple shot isn't enough to finally kill off the show's beloved central character.

"At this point, I wouldn’t even be surprised if at the end Ghost is alive and gets on a private plane with Angela after faking their deaths and they fly off into the sunset with new identities," one suggested.

"Ghost and Angela both fake their death and live happily ever after.. the end," echoed another, while one said, "What if Ghost survived and faked his death to finally get out the game?"

I need to see ghost in a body bag. I refuse to believe he’s dead. You can not kill ghost that easy. #WhoShotGhost #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/uFEQVXRUF7 — Lori Harvey Jr. (@ILoveMeSomeShay) January 5, 2020

Ghost faking his death , he’s not dead — 1/12✨ (@NELL_orlater) January 5, 2020

Not gonna believe Ghost is dead until I see proof f*** that #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/kZ7de4JCKj — 👑💋Miss Priss👑💋 (@CrownMeTiara88) January 5, 2020

Ghost ain’t dead until I see him in the casket and that’s not how the conversation with him and dre went #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/BNMpPSA1PI — Mr Nice Guy (@Coldafbruh) January 5, 2020

But, hold up - the show's creator Courtney Kemp pretty much debunked those rumours in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying "Yeah, Ghost is definitely dead."

She added, "I think it’s self-explanatory and I’ll just say that. I don’t want to give you anymore than that." However, in another interview with TV Line, Kemp sounded less assertive.

In response to a question asking if Ghost really is "dead-dead", she said "I mean… I don’t know… I would say…"

In the first of the final five episodes, we see Dre - one of the the prime suspects of Ghost's murder - meet his grisly end after being burned alive in his jail cell by 2-Bit and Spanky.

By the end of the Dre-focused episode, we know that the father-of-one wasn't the shooter. Also, a news report showing on a gas station TV claims Ghost is dead.