50 Cent's girlfriend Cuban Link & ex Vivica Fox online feud explained

What did Cuban Link say to Vivica Fox?

The controversy kicked off after a clip of Vivica A. Fox’s VladTV interview went viral.

When asked about her four-month relationship with 50 Cent, Vivica detailed how they met to their sour break up. She also revealed that she still has feelings for the rapper.

“We met after he said the thing at the Soul Train Music Awards, ‘And I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress,’” she explained.

“I was shocked … I was just kinda like, wow. And then after that, his people got in touch with my people and next thing I know, we were on the phone and my birthday was coming up and he’s such a gentleman." she added.

"He’s very generous. His—I know him as Curtis, always will, and the 50 Cent, those are his performing things and who he is as a man. So, I met Curtis.”

She continued “The love that I had for him, and still to this day, will always — he was the love of my life. I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a special place in my heart. But the reason that the relationship ended is because we went way too public, way too fast … I really love him.”

50 Cent and Cuban Link have been together since August 2019. Picture: Getty

Cuban Link caught wind of what Vivica Fox said and entered TheShadeRoom comments section, showing shade at the actress.

“Awww” coupled with a tiny violin, Cuban Link wrote on the post.