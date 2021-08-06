Nas ft. EPMD & Eminem 'EPMD 2' lyrics meaning explained

What are the full lyrics to Nas EPMD & Eminem's 'EPMD 2'?

[Intro: Nas, Erick Sermon & PMD]

Respectfully, bucket on low like Erick and Parrish

Closed casket flow, all you n***** get deaded

They don't give you one single rose while you can smell it

So, I pick from my own garden (Garden)

Wanna go out in my garden like Godfather

Grandkids and a Rottweiler got over the block trauma (Trauma, yeah)

So what you sayin' n****? You gots to chill (Uh-huh)

Thinkin' you the truth really you not for real (EPMD!)

Back to back with the hardest shit of the year (Nasir Jones, remix)



[Verse 1: PMD & Erick Sermon]

EPMD, we back in business

Ain't nobody f**kin' with us, come to your senses

P is the second coming of God, somеthing to witness

Piece of sh*t, fly on your hеad like Mike Pence's, we in the trenches

I'm mad, better yet, I'm on a rampage

My people can't even get minimum wage

F**k a stimulus (Give me some interest)

Give me a loan (Give me a home)

Give me that land you owe me so I can roam

So when you trespass, blaow, one in your dome

Best wishes, ghost 'em like he Tommy

Ain't worried 'bout nothing 'cause Hit Squad behind me



[Chorus: Nas]

EPMD, we back in business

I visualize what it is, not what is isn't

We at the mafia table next to the kitchen

Eatin' Michelin Stars, countin' a million

[Verse 2: Nas]

Dunn, I let it go for the family meetings and coated Miami

The wine bottles on Maggie extra large

Sign up for my master class, Escobar

Feet up at Mets Stadium, I'm at my restaurant

Clouded from hazy the daily, she know my thoughts get crazy

My teachers they couldn't grade me

I know some Haitians in Dave County, got choppas in Haiti

She booked a flight to Colombia, made her body amazing

Just to post it on Tumblr, this that "f**k up the summer" sh*t

I don't care what you comin' with, me and Hit-Boy running sh*t (Running sh*t)

Big gold rope chains but they flooded now (Flooded now)

Pull up with the ghost like a haunted house (Haunted house)

She gettin' scary blood on my hands like Carrie

Might walk through a cemetery to see where Hip Hop is buried

I said it was dead but it faked its death like Machiavelli

You see letters in red splatter, looks like sauce on spaghetti



[Verse 3: Eminem]

Yeah, ready? EPMD, we're back in business (What?)

Living in cramp conditions, we'll give you ammunition

Got no shells? I got more shells like Taco Bell and I'm not gon' fail

I got no elves like Christmas, you don't wanna make the Claus come out (Nah)

Y'all should call yourselves Santa (Why?)

'Cause none of y'all are real (Nah), not a single one (Like what?)

Like a dollar bill (Yeah), it's like your bitch on appellate court

She's on the pill, we gotta bond and she'll

Never bail on me (Bail on me), not even outta jail (Haha)

EPMD, but me, I gots no chills (No chill)

Just a lot of skrill

Lady, my paper's so crazy, I just tossed a mill' out the window

Of my mobile on the f**king freeway on the way here

Like Rudolph and his homies when they pullin' the sleigh, yeah

It's a lot of bucks flyin' when I'm makin' it rain, dear

Green on me but no weed shorty, just these, darling

A pocket full of pills, some are Tylenol 3s, probably two or three Molly

This summer eve which reminds me of rap summary

Mami, my theme song, me and Pete

Always use to play that sh*t on repeat all day, so please call me

"Big Daddy" (Daddy), plus I got the cane and lean on me (Yeah)

MC’s, I'm eatin' you B-*-*-C-H-E-S like tortilla chips

Me, I'm free up, that Chia green is on Chia Pet

This is the effects of my old neighborhood, Missouri index

Poverty at its peak, OCD and PTSD I guess

R.I.P. out to DMX, geez louise, and MC Ecstasy

And Prince Markie Dee, MF DOOM, I hit 50 via text

Told him that I love him 'cause I don't even know when I'ma see him next

Tomorrow could be a death

Yeah, and this sh*t ain't for the faint

'Cause the brains iller, trained killer, danger, deranged

And I drink all the DayQuil and I blank on the paper

Then wait 'til the page

Fill up hate, spill of shame for the strength of a pain pill, the drank

I just pray for the day when I'm able to say that I'm placed

With the greats and my name's with the Kane's and the Wayne's and the Jay's

And the Dre's and the Ye's and the Drake's and the J Dilla's, Jada’s, Cool J’s

And the Ra's and amazing as Nas is, and praise to the Gods

And a shout to the golden age of hip hop and the name of this song is

[Chorus: Nas]

EPMD, we back in business

I visualize what it is, not what is isn't

We at the mafia table next to the kitchen

Eatin' Michelin Stars, countin' a million