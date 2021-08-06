Nas ft. EPMD & Eminem 'EPMD 2' lyrics meaning explained
6 August 2021, 15:50
What are the lyrics to Nas, EPMD & Eminem's 'EPMD 2' song? What do they mean?
Nas released his highly anticipated album King’s Disease II. It serves as the sequel to his 2020 album King’s Disease.
The 14-track album boasts features from Eminem, EPMD, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Blxst, YG, Charlie Wilson, and more.
Fans were particularly excited to see Nas and Eminem collaborate for the first ever time and began sharing standout lyrics from the song on social media.
Here's a lyric meaning breakdown to Nas, EPMD & Eminem's collab 'EPMD 2'.
"Wanna go out in my garden like Godfather" - Nas
In this lyric, Nas references to the iconic 1972 American crime film, The Godfather. In the film, The Godfather is Vito Corleone and he dies at the end of the movie in his garden with his grand son.
"EPMD, we back in business" - PMD
In 1997, EPMD released their album 'Back to Business'. This lyric was also used in the the original track “EPMD” in the chorus.
"Best wishes, ghost 'em like he Tommy" - Erick Sermon
Erick Sermon makes a reference to the famous American crime drama TV series Power – which 50 Cent executive produces. Ghost and Tommy are the main characters. The pair were best friends who became enemies.
"Y'all should call yourselves Santa (Why?)/'Cause none of y'all are real (Nah), not a single one (Like what?)" - Eminem
In this bar, Eminem is saying his enemies should call themselves Santa Claus, as they are fake.
Santa Claus is also known as as Father Christmas, who is a fictional character often told to kids as part of the Christmas story.
That’s why Eminem is telling his haters to call themselves Santa, because they are fake.
"R.I.P. out to DMX, geez louise, and MC Ecstasy/And Prince Markie Dee, MF DOOM, I hit 50 via text/Told him that I love him 'cause I don't even know when I'ma see him next"
In this lyric, Eminem is paying tribute to artists who has passed away. DMX died on April 9th, 2021, MC Ecstasy died December 31st, 2020. Biz Markie died on July 16th, and MF Doom died on October 31st, 2020.
What are the full lyrics to Nas EPMD & Eminem's 'EPMD 2'?
[Intro: Nas, Erick Sermon & PMD]
Respectfully, bucket on low like Erick and Parrish
Closed casket flow, all you n***** get deaded
They don't give you one single rose while you can smell it
So, I pick from my own garden (Garden)
Wanna go out in my garden like Godfather
Grandkids and a Rottweiler got over the block trauma (Trauma, yeah)
So what you sayin' n****? You gots to chill (Uh-huh)
Thinkin' you the truth really you not for real (EPMD!)
Back to back with the hardest shit of the year (Nasir Jones, remix)
[Verse 1: PMD & Erick Sermon]
EPMD, we back in business
Ain't nobody f**kin' with us, come to your senses
P is the second coming of God, somеthing to witness
Piece of sh*t, fly on your hеad like Mike Pence's, we in the trenches
I'm mad, better yet, I'm on a rampage
My people can't even get minimum wage
F**k a stimulus (Give me some interest)
Give me a loan (Give me a home)
Give me that land you owe me so I can roam
So when you trespass, blaow, one in your dome
Best wishes, ghost 'em like he Tommy
Ain't worried 'bout nothing 'cause Hit Squad behind me
[Chorus: Nas]
EPMD, we back in business
I visualize what it is, not what is isn't
We at the mafia table next to the kitchen
Eatin' Michelin Stars, countin' a million
[Verse 2: Nas]
Dunn, I let it go for the family meetings and coated Miami
The wine bottles on Maggie extra large
Sign up for my master class, Escobar
Feet up at Mets Stadium, I'm at my restaurant
Clouded from hazy the daily, she know my thoughts get crazy
My teachers they couldn't grade me
I know some Haitians in Dave County, got choppas in Haiti
She booked a flight to Colombia, made her body amazing
Just to post it on Tumblr, this that "f**k up the summer" sh*t
I don't care what you comin' with, me and Hit-Boy running sh*t (Running sh*t)
Big gold rope chains but they flooded now (Flooded now)
Pull up with the ghost like a haunted house (Haunted house)
She gettin' scary blood on my hands like Carrie
Might walk through a cemetery to see where Hip Hop is buried
I said it was dead but it faked its death like Machiavelli
You see letters in red splatter, looks like sauce on spaghetti
[Verse 3: Eminem]
Yeah, ready? EPMD, we're back in business (What?)
Living in cramp conditions, we'll give you ammunition
Got no shells? I got more shells like Taco Bell and I'm not gon' fail
I got no elves like Christmas, you don't wanna make the Claus come out (Nah)
Y'all should call yourselves Santa (Why?)
'Cause none of y'all are real (Nah), not a single one (Like what?)
Like a dollar bill (Yeah), it's like your bitch on appellate court
She's on the pill, we gotta bond and she'll
Never bail on me (Bail on me), not even outta jail (Haha)
EPMD, but me, I gots no chills (No chill)
Just a lot of skrill
Lady, my paper's so crazy, I just tossed a mill' out the window
Of my mobile on the f**king freeway on the way here
Like Rudolph and his homies when they pullin' the sleigh, yeah
It's a lot of bucks flyin' when I'm makin' it rain, dear
Green on me but no weed shorty, just these, darling
A pocket full of pills, some are Tylenol 3s, probably two or three Molly
This summer eve which reminds me of rap summary
Mami, my theme song, me and Pete
Always use to play that sh*t on repeat all day, so please call me
"Big Daddy" (Daddy), plus I got the cane and lean on me (Yeah)
MC’s, I'm eatin' you B-*-*-C-H-E-S like tortilla chips
Me, I'm free up, that Chia green is on Chia Pet
This is the effects of my old neighborhood, Missouri index
Poverty at its peak, OCD and PTSD I guess
R.I.P. out to DMX, geez louise, and MC Ecstasy
And Prince Markie Dee, MF DOOM, I hit 50 via text
Told him that I love him 'cause I don't even know when I'ma see him next
Tomorrow could be a death
Yeah, and this sh*t ain't for the faint
'Cause the brains iller, trained killer, danger, deranged
And I drink all the DayQuil and I blank on the paper
Then wait 'til the page
Fill up hate, spill of shame for the strength of a pain pill, the drank
I just pray for the day when I'm able to say that I'm placed
With the greats and my name's with the Kane's and the Wayne's and the Jay's
And the Dre's and the Ye's and the Drake's and the J Dilla's, Jada’s, Cool J’s
And the Ra's and amazing as Nas is, and praise to the Gods
And a shout to the golden age of hip hop and the name of this song is
[Chorus: Nas]
EPMD, we back in business
I visualize what it is, not what is isn't
We at the mafia table next to the kitchen
Eatin' Michelin Stars, countin' a million