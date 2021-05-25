Eminem and Post Malone fans go wild over teased song collaboration

Eminem and Post Malone fans go wild over teased song collaboration. Picture: Getty

Fans are convinced the pair are dropping a collaboration soon, after Videographer Cole Bennett's cryptic post.

Eminem and Post Malone fans are excited after a videographer hinted at a potential collaboration between the two rappers.

Videographer Cole Bennett, who directed Eminem’s “Godzilla” and “Gnat” videos, teased that the collaboration may be in the works.

On Sunday (May 23), Bennett uploaded a since-deleted photo on his Instagram Stories, cryptically hinting at the collaboration.

The photo he shared included both an M&M figure in the background and a plasticbaseball bat adorned with Post Malone’s signature barbed-wire pattern, as previously used on his Beerbongs & Bentleys album.

The creative videographer added a “shocked” and “shhh” emoji as well, leading many fans to believe a big announcement is on the way.

Cole Bennett seemingly teases a collaboration between Eminem and Post Malone. Picture: Instagram/@_colebennett_

Singer-songwriter White Gold, who featured on “You Gon Learn” and “Zeus” from Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By [Deluxe] album, first ignited the rumours of their collaboration.

“I got some shit man,” he said at the time. “There’s one I really want him and Post Malone to do. I have the perfect song for them to be on.” White Gold said.

After Bennett's post, fans were convinced the pair have a hot track together. Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement.

One fan wrote: "Eminem x Post Malone. We all want that." while another wrote "Eminem ft post malone could be so fire".

See other fan reactions below.

if Eminem and Post Malone really dropping a collab we really getting one of the biggest hits of 2021 no 🧢 — Shady Times (@ShadyTimes) May 24, 2021

prayer circle:



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

eminem

🕯 post malone 🕯

collab

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 — schwifty godzilla • yks kurbani (@trulyyourstan) May 25, 2021

man, if we get Eminem x Post Malone… pic.twitter.com/8W5DvmhdsI — Ryan🧋 (@_JuiceMalone) May 24, 2021