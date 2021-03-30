Post Malone goes Country: A list of the times the rapper has honoured the genre

The Hip-Hop rapper has switched it and has payed tribute to his Texan culture, with his music and style. Here's a list of all the times Post Malone has gone Country.

Post Malone is known as a Hip-Hop rapper, but often switches it up and goes full Country, shocking his fans with his versatility.

The 25-year-old rapper, who was born in upstate New York, was raised in Grapevine, Texas.

Malone has been embracing his Country culture from youth, wearing cowboy hats, country attire and representing for his hometown around the world.

The "Sunflower" rapper has also made covers to some of the most popular Country songs. Here's a list of every time Post Malone has gone Country.

Post Malone's Brad Paisley "I'm Gonna Miss Her" cover Post Malone performed at Matthew and Camila McConaughey's "We're Texas" benefit virtual concert. The artist sung Brad Paisley's "I'm Gonna Miss Her" with Dwight Yoakam's band. He also sang his version of Sturgill Simpson's "You Can Have the Crown" adding his own talents on the acoustic guitar with grit in his vocals. Watch below. Post Malone jams to John Michael Montgomery's "Sold (The Grundy Country Auction Incident)" Last year, Post Malone was seen jamming along to private sing-along jam sessions to the 1995 classic song "Sold (The Grundy Country Auction Incident)" by John Michael Montgomery. The rapper was seen in the studio with Luke Combs in a clip uploaded to social media. Watch below. Post Malone was hanging out backstage with Carrie Underwood. In March 2020, Post Malone was seen hanging out with Carrie Underwood, after she shared a photo of them together.Underwood introduced Malone to her mother. Thanks @postmalone for the hospitality tonight...and for putting on a great show...and for introducing me to your mom. pic.twitter.com/oi5YTdinQ9 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 5, 2020 Cheyenne Frontier Days festival in 2019 In July 2019, Post Malone performed at the country and western Cheyenne Frontier Days festival. He stunned the crowd as he payed homage to the legendary Nudie Cohn with his colourful suit on stage. Post Malone performs "Baby, What You Want Me To Do" with Keith Urban Post Malone performed Elvis' "Baby, What You Want Me To Do" at the 2019's all-star Elvis tribute, alongside Keith Urban. Post Malone sang along to Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" Post Malone was caught in the crowd at the 2019 Video Music Awards singing along to Shania Twain's 1997 hit song "Man! I Feel Like a Woman". Post Malone performs "A Thousand Miles From Nowhere" with Dwight Yoakam In June 2018, Post Malone joined Dwight Yoakam on the SiriusXM radio show. The pair sung Yoakam's 1993 song together on the show. Check it out below. Posty sings Hank Williams Jr.'s "There's a Tear in My Beer" In early 2018, Post Malone covered sings Hank Williams Jr.'s "There's a Tear in My Beer" on an acoustic guitar on stage. Does Post Malone have a country album? In a 2017 interview with 'Shop Talk', Malone revealed where his love for Country music comes from. He also revealed that he wants to make a country album "later down the line". Malone said his dream collaborations would be with George Strait, or maybe Toby Keith. Post Malone covered Bob Dylan's "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right" In 2013, before we know 'Post Malone', he was Austin Richard, who did an amazing cover of Bob Dylan's 1963 song "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right". Malone is sporting an American flag shirt in the clip, while playing his guitar and singing his own version of the song. Watch it below.

Are you here for Post Malone's Country covers? Let us know @CapitalXTRA