Post Malone girlfriend 2020: Name, age and Instagram revealed

Who is Post Malone dating in 2020? Is he dating Korean rapper MLMA? What's her Instagram and age? Here's everything we know.

Post Malone is rumoured to be dating Korean rapper MLMA and it looks like they've pretty much confirmed their relationship.

The 'Sunflower' rapper has been popping up on MLMA's Instagram and TikTok accounts in some cosy snaps and they've done nothing to hush the rumours - but who exactly is Posty's new girlfriend?

Who is Post Malone's girlfriend MLMA?

MLMA is a Seoul-born Korean rapper and visual artist. She goes by @melovemealot on Instagram and has over 1.3million followers on there. On TikTok, her username is @melovemealot555 and she has another 1.3million followers over there.

MLMA - which stands for Me Love Me A Lot - was first linked to the rapper in August 2020 after the pair were spotted in some affectionate snaps on her Instagram. "All I want is him to be happy and i like to be in love..." she recently wrote.

In one of the images, MLMA and Post can be seen snuggled up together. She even customised her pink jacket to read 'Post' in wavy green writing on the front and shared a picture of them as an anime couple.

"I did makeup on cutest face," she wrote in a previous post alongside a series of photos of them in the studio together, before letting the cat out of the bag.

MLMA flexed her makeup skills on her new man, it seems, as Posty can be seen wearing some elaborate eyeliner in the photos. The pair also have matching rings that tell the time.

Some of MLMA's biggest songs include 'Do You Love Me?', 'Deal Me', 'Dirty Martini Girl' and 'You Can't Kill Me I'm Alive'. She is reportedly 27-years-old.

Post Malone, real name Austin Richard Post, previously dated Ashlen Diaz for three years before they broke up in November 2018. He is yet to comment publicly on his new relationship.