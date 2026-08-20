Post Malone dating history: from Ashlen Diaz to MLMA
20 August 2026, 17:37
Post Malone serenades girlfriend MLMA in adorable TikTok
Who is Post Malone dating? Who are his ex-girlfriends and is he currently dating anyone?
Post Malone welcomed his first child, a daughter, with his current ex-girlfriend Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park back in 2022, and now is engaged to his fiancée Christy Lee!
Posty casually announced the news of his baby and engagement in 2022 during an interview on Sirius XM’s Howard Stern Show, just over a month after news broke that his partner was expecting.
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Post was previously romantically linked with South-Korean singer MLMA, an acronym for Me Love Me A lot. While the 'Rockstar' rapper keeps the details of his fiancée under wraps, he speaks about her
Here's what we know about Posty's relationships and ex-girlfriends.
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Christy Lee
Post Malone first started dating fashion stylist and creative director, Christy Lee in early 2025.
As of August 2026 the pair shared that they were engaged!
Their relaitonship dynamic has been kept rather private, but the pair let fans in on their engagement news, sharing pics showing off her large diamond ring.
While they are thought to have briefly split back in 2025, the couple seems to be going from strength to strength.
Post Malone is now engaged to Christy Lee! pic.twitter.com/4Vj24MTiLb— Postys Grape (@PostsGrape) August 19, 2026
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Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park
Post Malone welcomed a baby girl with his then fiancée, Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park.
"I woke up at 2.30 in the afternoon (then) I went and kissed my baby girl," explained Post. When asked whether he was referring to his girlfriend, he confirmed, "Nah, that’s my daughter."
He explained that wanted to keep the news lowkey, saying ,"Yeah, I want to let her make her own decisions," adding that the current state of the world makes it "a crazy place to raise a kid."
Post also expanded on his relationship with his girlfriend, confirming that she is now in fact his fiancée as the pair are engaged!
"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," Post told TMZ in May 2022.
"Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."
Post and his girlfriend are thought to have celebrated their pregnancy with a party for friends and family in Southern California.
TMZ reported that Posty's girlfriend has never spent any time in the spotlight, and the couple have been building their relationship in private.
Posty revealed on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast in August 2023 that he proposed to his girlfriend whilst on a trip to Las Vegas, and revealed she originally said no.
He asked her again the next day when he was sober and accepted. The rapper also said that her fiancé has a "massive heart" and says she is the "best momma."
However, they split in late 2024, resulting in a custody dispute over the baby girl.
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MLMA
Post Malone was first linked to Korean singer and visual artist MLMA in early 2020.
MLMA – which stands for Me Love Me A Lot – fuelled dating rumours after she shared a few TikToks with Post.
The South-Korean born star, whose real name is Baeck Ye-jin captioned a video “He is so cute".
The video was of Post Malone video strumming on a banjo. MLMA shared another clip that showed the two of them cuddling in the studio.
While the pair never officially confirmed their relationship, MLMA seemed to subliminally nod to the rumours after posting more photos of Posty in August 2020.
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Kano Shimpo
Post Malone reportedly dated model Kano Shimpo for three months, from August until November of 2019.
Kano Shimpo is a well-renowned model. However, not much is known about their relationship. The pair did a good job at keep it under wraps.
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Ashlen Diaz
Post Malone and Ashlen Diaz began dating in 2015.
The couple went public with their romance during Post’s first performance on The Breakfast Club.
According to Posty, the pair met at work and it was love at first sight.
In 2018, the couple broke up after three years together; the reason for the split is still unconfirmed.
This was Malone's longest relationship that we know of.