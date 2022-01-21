Post Malone dating history: from Ashlen Diaz to MLMA
Who is Post Malone dating? Who are his ex-girlfriends and is he currently dating anyone?
Post Malone is currently romantically linked with South-Korean singer MLMA – an acronym for Me Love Me A lot.
While the 'Rockstar' rapper keeps his relationships private, rarely making any PDA's, he has been linked to a few women.
Here's what we know about Posty's relationships and ex-girlfriends...
MLMA
Post Malone was first linked to Korean singer and visual artist MLMA in early 2020.
MLMA – which stands for Me Love Me A Lot – fuelled dating rumours gayer she shared a few TikTok's with Posts.
The South-Korean born star, whose real name is Baeck Ye-jin captioned a video “He is so cute".
The video was of Post Malone video strumming on a banjo. MLMA shared another clip that showed the two of them cuddling in the studio.
While the pair never officially confirmed their relationship, MLMA seemed to subliminally nod to the rumours after posting more photos of Posty in August 2020.
Kano Shimpo
Post Malone reportedly dated model Kano Shimpo for three months, from August until November of 2019.
Kano Shimpo is a well-renowned model. However, not much is known about their relationship. The pair did a good job at keep it under wraps.
Ashlen Diaz
Post Malone and Ashlen Diaz began dating in 2015.
The couple went public with their romance during Post’s first performance on The Breakfast Club.
According to Posty, the pair met at work and it was love at first sight.
In 2018, the couple broke up after three years together; the reason for the split is still unconfirmed.
This was Malone's longest relationship that we know of.