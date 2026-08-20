Post Malone dating history: from Ashlen Diaz to MLMA

While they are thought to have briefly split back in 2025, the couple seems to be going from strength to strength.

Their relaitonship dynamic has been kept rather private, but the pair let fans in on their engagement news, sharing pics showing off her large diamond ring.

As of August 2026 the pair shared that they were engaged!

Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park

Post Malone welcomed a baby girl with his then fiancée, Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park.

"I woke up at 2.30 in the afternoon (then) I went and kissed my baby girl," explained Post. When asked whether he was referring to his girlfriend, he confirmed, "Nah, that’s my daughter."

He explained that wanted to keep the news lowkey, saying ,"Yeah, I want to let her make her own decisions," adding that the current state of the world makes it "a crazy place to raise a kid."

Post Malone has been touring his last album. . Picture: Getty

Post also expanded on his relationship with his girlfriend, confirming that she is now in fact his fiancée as the pair are engaged!

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," Post told TMZ in May 2022.

"Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Posty's new inking is the initials of his daughter. Picture: Instagram @chadrowetattoos

Post and his girlfriend are thought to have celebrated their pregnancy with a party for friends and family in Southern California.

TMZ reported that Posty's girlfriend has never spent any time in the spotlight, and the couple have been building their relationship in private.

Posty revealed on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast in August 2023 that he proposed to his girlfriend whilst on a trip to Las Vegas, and revealed she originally said no.

He asked her again the next day when he was sober and accepted. The rapper also said that her fiancé has a "massive heart" and says she is the "best momma."

However, they split in late 2024, resulting in a custody dispute over the baby girl.