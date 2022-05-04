Post Malone expecting first child with girlfriend

The 26-year-old rapper announced that he is going to be a dad for the first time

Post Malone is expecting his first baby with his girlfriend, he revealed to TMZ before celebrating with a private party for his loved ones in Southern California.

Malone – whose real name is Austin Richard Post – didn't reveal much details about the mother of his child but he did share his excitement about being a first time dad.

Post Malone attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

The New York native told the news outlet: "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day".

The 'Rockstar' singer is dropping his new album Twelve Carat Toothache next month, and fans are already speculating that the rapper might be dropping a hint or two about becoming a dad.

As of right now, Post's pregnant girlfriend is unknown as she doesn't spend much time in the limelight, however, the pair have been content on grow their love.

The rapper previously dated Ashlen Diaz from 2015 until 2018.