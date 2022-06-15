Post Malone confirms birth of baby girl and reveals he's engaged

Congrats to Posty and his fiancée!

Post Malone has confirmed he has become a father and his fiancée gave birth to a baby girl.

The 'Cooped Up' hitmaker, 26, casually announced the news during an interview on Sirius XM’s Howard Stern Show, just over a month after news broke that he was expecting his first child.

"I woke up at 2.30 in the afternoon (then) I went and kissed my baby girl," explained Post. When asked whether he was referring to his girlfriend, he confirmed, "Nah, that’s my daughter."

Post Malone and his fiancée have welcomed a baby girl! Picture: Getty

After dropping the bombshell, Post - whose real name is Austin Richard Post - explained that he wanted to keep the news lowkey, saying ,"Yeah, I want to let her make her own decisions," adding that the current state of the world makes it "a crazy place to raise a kid."

Not only did Post confirm the birth of his little girl, but he also expanded on his relationship with his girlfriend, confirming that she is now in fact his fiancée as the pair are engaged!

The identity of Post's fiancée remains unknown, although he was recently photographed in public with a woman who fans believe to be her.

Post also revealed he and his girlfriend are now engaged. Picture: Getty

Post was previously rumoured to be dating Korean rapper MLMA back in 2021 after they pretty much confirmed their relationship on social media.

He previously dated ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz for three years before they broke up in November 2018.

Congratulations to Post and his fiancée on their new arrival - and engagement!