Post Malone New Album 'Austin': Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Here's everything you need to know about Posty's upcoming album.

Post Malone is back with another album! Austin marks his fifth studio album and his latest release since last year's 'Twelve Carat Toothache."

The 'Chemical' singer has been busy on tour, but has made time for a new release, and said in May 2023 that a new project would be coming in July 2023.

So, when is Austin released? Who features on it? Here's everything you need to know.

Austin comes out on July 28. Picture: Mercury / Republic Records