Post Malone New Album 'Austin': Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

18 July 2023, 14:29

Here's everything you need to know about Posty's upcoming album.

Post Malone is back with another album! Austin marks his fifth studio album and his latest release since last year's 'Twelve Carat Toothache."

The 'Chemical' singer has been busy on tour, but has made time for a new release, and said in May 2023 that a new project would be coming in July 2023.

So, when is Austin released? Who features on it? Here's everything you need to know.

Austin comes out on July 28. Picture: Mercury / Republic Records

  1. When is Austin released?

    Post Malone's latest project Austin will be released on Friday, July 28.

    The singles from the album were released in the lead up to the project - Chemical was released on 14 April, Mourning came out on May 19 and Overdrive was released on July 14.

    Post Malone has been touring his last album and is about to release his next, Austin. Picture: Getty

  2. What's the meaning behind the name of Austin?

    Austin is in fact Post Malone's first name, so we can infer that the album title is based on this.

    Malone revealed that he played the guitar on every single song on the album, calling the creation process a "fun experience" to The Source.

    The singer was born Austin Richard Post. Picture: Getty

  3. What is the tracklist for Austin?

    The tracklist for Austin will feature 17 songs and here are the names of them:

    1. Don't Understand

    2.Something Real

    3.Chemical

    4.Novacandy

    5.Mourning

    6.Too Cool to Die

    7.Sign Me Up

    8.Socialite

    9.Overdrive

    10.Speedometer

    11.Hold My Breath

    12.Enough Is Enough

    13.Texas Tea

    14.Buyer Beware

    15.Landmine

    16.Green Thumb

    17.Laugh It Off

    (Deluxe Edition)

    18. Joy

    19. Guillotine

    Post Malone will release 'Austin' later this July. Picture: Alamy

  4. Are there any features on Austin?

