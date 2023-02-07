Post Malone worries fans with 'concerning' performance video

The rapper's most recent performance left some of his fans worried over his mannerisms.

Post Malone has worried fans after a video of a recent performance has surfaced, showing 'concerning' mannerisms.

The 27-year-old singer performed a set at a music festival in New Zealand, which prompted fans to comment on his appearance.

Concern was raised over his performance of 'I Fall Apart', where he appeared to be visibly wobbly whilst singing the lyrics.

Posty is currently on tour with The Red Hot Chilli Peppers. Picture: Getty

Several Twitter and TikTok accounts picked up on Posty's performance, and said, "I hope he’s okay and I hope he knows he’s America’s sweetheart."

Another said, "he does this every time he performs this song, it just means a lot to him," whilst posting a clip of him back in 2017 with similar movements and mannerisms.

Others replied that these mannerisms were normal, "I genuinely just believe he has a passion for music and performing and he is feeling his music, I don’t think otherwise."

In other news, Posty was spotted in Australia recently with his fiancée after opening for The Red Hot Chilli Peppers on tour.

He was spotted by paps with Jamie, and the pair also have a daughter together.

Little is known about his partner, and he keeps his personal life private.