Post Malone hints at baby daughter's name with huge forehead tattoo

Posty has got a new inking on his face - this time it features his newborn daughter's initials.

Post Malone has a new face tattoo to add to his already large collection of inkings.

This time, it is dedicated to his newborn daughter, as it spells out her initials, which has left fans guessing over the name.

Posty and his fiancé have not publicly revealed the name of their four-month-old, however his new forehead tatt has left fans speculating over possible names of their daughter.

Posty's new inking is the initials of his daughter. Picture: Instagram @chadrowetattoos

Post Malone got the new inking after a concert performance in Indianapolis on Sunday night by tattoo artist Chad Rowe.

The new inking spells out "DDP", which we can only assume is his daughters initials.

The 27-year-old singer's real name is Austin Post, therefore his daughter has assumedly taken his surname.

Posty dropped the bombshell of his new arrival back in May, when he revealed to Howard Stern that he is engaged and also was expecting a child.

The identity of the singer's fiancé is unknown, and prefers to be out of the spotlight as the couple adjust to being parents.

Recently, Post Malone opened up about touring and being a new parent to GQ, and said "It's really tough not being able to see her, but she's coming out more often now."

Post Malone is currently on a huge US tour. Picture: Getty Images

"I'm just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."

He also described his daughter as a "legend", and has said that she is "way cooler than me, but she definitely took a little inspiration from me", he joked.

Posty is still yet to release a picture of the family unit, and is busy juggling tour life with the demands of being a new parent.

