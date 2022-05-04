Post Malone baby: what we know about his first child with his girlfriend
4 May 2022, 16:01
Who is Post Malone's girlfriend? Is Post Malone expecting his first child? Here's everything we know about the couple and their baby...
Post Malone has shocked the world with amazing news, as he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend.
Post Malone dating history: from Ashlen Diaz to MLMA
On Tuesday night (May 3) the 26-year-old rapper revealed that he will be a father for the first time, and his girlfriend is expecting.
The 'Sunflower' rapper stunned fans when he announced his longtime partner - who he keeps out of the spotlight - was expecting the couple's first child together.
The 26-year-old artist told TMZ: "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad."
He continued: "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."
Sources told the publication the pair celebrated the news by throwing a private party for their friends and family over the weekend.
Who is Post Malone's girlfriend?
Post Malone's girlfriend is currently unidentified.
Her identity is unknown at the present moment, but we do know that she is expecting a child with Posty.
According to TMZ, sources close to Posty revealed that he and his girlfriend celebrated the baby-to-be with a private party for friends and family in Southern California over the weekend.
Before fans learned of Posty's girlfriend, he was last romantically linked to Seoul-born Korean rapper.
The pair were first linked early 2020 after MLMA shared a few TikToks with Post.T
he South-Korean born star, whose real name is Baeck Ye-jin shared a video of Posty, writing “He is so cute".
The video was of Post Malone video strumming on a banjo. MLMA shared another clip that showed the two of them cuddling in the studio.
How many kids does Post Malone have?
Post Malone currently has one born child. He is expecting his first child with his girlfriend – who has not yet been identified or revealed to the public.