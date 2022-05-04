Post Malone baby: what we know about his first child with his girlfriend

Who is Post Malone's girlfriend? Is Post Malone expecting his first child? Here's everything we know about the couple and their baby...

Post Malone has shocked the world with amazing news, as he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend.

On Tuesday night (May 3) the 26-year-old rapper revealed that he will be a father for the first time, and his girlfriend is expecting.

Post Malone reveals he's expecting his first child with his girlfriend. Picture: Getty

The 'Sunflower' rapper stunned fans when he announced his longtime partner - who he keeps out of the spotlight - was expecting the couple's first child together.

The 26-year-old artist told TMZ: "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad."

He continued: "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Sources told the publication the pair celebrated the news by throwing a private party for their friends and family over the weekend.