Post Malone's surprising response to fan heckling him goes viral

Post Malone got insulted as he met fans at a recent tour date, but he managed to respond to them sweetly.

Post Malone is currently touring his latest album across the states, and has gone viral for his response after receiving jeers from fans.

During a meet and greet with his listeners, Posty was heckled and called a 'b*tch* by the supposed fan.

However, Posty responded with kindness and this moment has since gone viral on social media.

Post Malone is currently on tour. Picture: Getty Images

When approaching his fans, the heckled yelled "Post Malone you a b*tch", which prompted the singer to turn and stare at the jeerer.

The eye-contact seemingly made the hater stop and think, however he kept speaking to the 'I Fall Apart' singer.

"You suck. You a b***h,” he continued. “You a b***h. Post Malone sucks."

Post Malone reacts to being insulted while meeting fans. pic.twitter.com/GNwvC4dqr2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 5, 2022

However at his point, it seems that the jeerer was escorted away from Posty as the video eventually cuts out.

Malone didn't seem fazed by the comments, and simply said "that's rude" before turning away to fans who wanted an autograph.

Posty lives a pretty unfazed life, and has recently opened up about his newborn daughter which he shares with his fiance. He now has a face inking of his daughter's initials, but has not revealed her name as of yet.