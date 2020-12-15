Eminem new album 2020 'MTBMB Side B': release date, tracklist, features & more

Eminem new album 2020 'MTBMB Side B': release date, tracklist, features & more. Picture: Getty

Fans are convinced Eminem is dropping a new album soon.

Eminem's fans have been going wild on social media, after coming across hints that he may be working on a new album.

Given that the Detroit rap legend dropped off his album Music To Be Murdered By, some fans have argued that it would be unlikely that he would drop a project so soon.

However, there has been a few convincing points, suggesting the rapper is on the way to releasing a new project.

The original edition of Music to Be Murdered By came out as a surprise at the beginning of the year.

The LP features the late Juice Wrld, Anderson .Paak, Young M.A, Don Toliver, Black Thought, Royce 5'9" and more. So, what is Eminem bringing with his new project?

Is Eminem releasing a new album in 2020? In the first week of December, rumours began to circulate about Eminem possibly dropping a new project. While many fans were speculating, a few occurrences lead them to become convinced that there must be something in the works. Cole Bennett shares image of him arriving at 8 Mile. Picture: Instagram One occurrence was when Director Cole Bennett – who has previously worked with Em on his "Godzilla" video – shared a suspect photo. Bennett shared an image of him in his car on the highway, arriving at 8 mile. Many fans believe this was a cryptic photo, where he's teasing an upcoming release with the rapper. KXNG Crooked responds to fans comment on Eminem's photo leak. Picture: Twitter However, fans became even more convinced once they saw a leaked photo of Eminem in a green screen room. Fans instantly took to Twitter and asked KXNG Crooked whether Em is dropping a project. He replied stating "If I make a phone call I’ll just find out something I can’t tell y’all so I’m just going to wait and find out if it’s real or fake at the same time everyone else does". It has been spread that Eminem will be dropping a second part to his Music To Be Murdered By album, titled 'Music To Be Murdered By: Side B' looks like @eminem has a new album on the way. #eminem #eminemalbum pic.twitter.com/5s6suwqvGw — hockeyfan17 (@hockeyfan171) December 13, 2020 The release for the new album is slated for Friday, December 18th. What is the tracklist to Eminem's new album? On Sunday (Dec 13) KXNG Crooked responded to an alleged leaked tracklist of Eminem's new project. While quote tweeting the alleged tracklist, the rapper wrote "Dear Stans.. I can absolutely not confirm ANYTHING that has my logo on it. Sorry guys". Dear Stans.. I can absolutely not confirm ANYTHING that has my logo on it. Sorry guys ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/7gkd8SOusr — Crook (@CrookedIntriago) December 13, 2020 Th alleged album tracklist claims the project will feature 12 songs and will be 47 minutes in length. Who will feature on Eminem's new album? According to the leaked tracklist, which has been circulation online, Cordae, Boogie, Royce 5'9" and more will be on the album. Eminem. Shady. Album. MTBMB. Side B. Friday... I think I'm losing my mind 😍 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/QQv6VDyM7i — Code Black #EndSARS (@joe_unofficial) December 13, 2020

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA