Eminem sparks new album rumours after photo leak

Fans are convinced the Detroit rap legend is working on a new album.

Eminem has sparked rumours that he may potentially be working on a new album. Although the Detroit released Music To Be Murdered By this year, fans still want more new music.

The rumour picked up even more when director Cole Bennett – who has previously worked with Em for his music videos– shared a cryptic photo.

cole bennet heading to 8 mile pic.twitter.com/ymD10uJ9tB — BLACK SHOTA RUSTAVELI (@Breakingers) November 30, 2020

While Bennett arrived to 8 Mile in Detroit, it prompted many fans to speculate that he was working on a new music video for the "Lose Yourself" rapper.

Bennett and Eminem recently collaborated the rapper's "Godzilla" video, so it took no time for fans to make the assumption that. the pair are collaborating again.

However, something more concrete fuelled the rumours even more. The idea that Em has an album on the way gained traction when a photo leaked of Em.

In the photo, the "Slim Shady" rapper appears to be performing in front of a green screen, his beard looking fuller than ever before.

If I make a phone call I’ll just find out something I can’t tell y’all so I’m just going to wait and find out if it’s real or fake at the same time everyone else does ✊🏾 https://t.co/FykD0fIrvF — Crook (@CrookedIntriago) December 10, 2020

Fans quickly went to Twitter to ask KXNG Crooked whether or not Em is dropping a project or not.

The rapper responded to fans on Twitter, writing: "If I make a phone call I’ll just find out something I can’t tell y’all so I’m just going to wait and find out if it’s real or fake at the same time everyone else does".

Although there is no confirmation of if the project is happening, many fans are convinced the star will drop another project. See fans speculation below.

New video to go along with a new album. 2020 please end well. 👀👀 #Eminem pic.twitter.com/rRFnmsMfuo — Eleonard (@Eoinleonard7) December 10, 2020