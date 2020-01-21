Eminem 'Music to Be Murdered By' lyrics: the most controversial words from his new album

The Detroit rapper's surprise 2020 album features songs such as 'Unaccommodating' and 'Godzilla'.

Throughout his career, Eminem has raised more than a few eyebrows with his controversial lyrics, and his new album 'Music to Be Murdered By' is no exception.

The Detroit rapper shocked fans in mid-January by dropping the rumoured album straight out of the blue and in true Marshall Mathers style, some tracks are causing a stir.

Songs including 'Unaccommodating' and 'Godzilla' drew criticism quickly after the album's release, but since then a few more lyrics have got people talking. Check them out below.

Eminem 'Music to Be Murdered By' lyrics: the most controversial words from his new album. Picture: Getty