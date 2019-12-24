Blueface labelled "disrespectful" after throwing money at homeless people on Skid Row

24 December 2019, 11:29

Blueface has been criticised for throwing money at homeless people in LA.
Blueface has been criticised for throwing money at homeless people in LA. Picture: Getty

The 'Thotiana' rapper was seen throwing wads of cash to the less fortunate in Los Angeles' Skid Row neighbourhood.

Blueface has divided opinions online after a video of him throwing cash at homeless people surfaced.

In the clip, the 'Thotiana' rapper can be seen standing atop an SUV while throwing money into the air down to the less fortunate of Los Angeles' Skid Row neighbourhood.

Blueface later reposted the video himself with the caption "The season of giving".

However, while some have praised the rapper for his generosity, many have criticised the rapper and are calling his actions demeaning, dehumanising and humiliating.

"I’ve been homeless before. This is BEYOND disrespectful," tweeted one. "There was ZERO good intent here. #blueface treat those people like they were animals, when he could’ve donated to the 3 shelters that are within 3 blocks of that location, helped more people, and let them keep their dignity."

"There's a dreadful video (I won't post it) showing the rapper Blueface standing on a car throwing $ at unhoused &underserved ppl," said another. "Some might think that's some "baller sh*t." Many will think he's "giving back." What he's doing is DEMORALIZING and HUMILIATING ppl who deserve better."

At the time of writing, Blueface is yet to respond the criticism.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Blueface News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her relationship with Diddy

Jennifer Lopez confesses her relationship with Diddy was "tumultuous" and "ended in a bang"
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi was gifted a huge mega playhouse for Christmas.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi gifted huge life-size playhouse for Christmas
Drake addresses The Weeknd beef in his new track

Drake finally confirms The Weeknd beef is squashed in new drill track 'War'

Drake

Burna Boy, Dave and Summer Walker were among the names topping our list.

The 20 best albums of 2019

Trending

Chris Brown new album 2020: Everything we know so far

Chris Brown new album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown

50 Cent rents out Toys 'R' Us store for his son Sire

50 Cent rents out entire Toys ‘R’ Us store for his son to pick out his Christmas gifts

50 Cent

Frank Ocean and Travis Scott are among the rumoured headliners for Coachella 2020.

Frank Ocean and Travis Scott are reportedly headlining Coachella 2020

Frank Ocean

DaBaby responds to alleged nude leak on Twitter

DaBaby denies sending alleged nudes after NSFW video leaks on Twitter
Rihanna has teased fans by claiming she's listening to her new album, 'R9', and refusing to drop it.

Rihanna trolls fans by teasing new album & saying she's "refusing to release it"

Rihanna