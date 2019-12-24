Blueface labelled "disrespectful" after throwing money at homeless people on Skid Row

Blueface has been criticised for throwing money at homeless people in LA. Picture: Getty

The 'Thotiana' rapper was seen throwing wads of cash to the less fortunate in Los Angeles' Skid Row neighbourhood.

Blueface has divided opinions online after a video of him throwing cash at homeless people surfaced.

In the clip, the 'Thotiana' rapper can be seen standing atop an SUV while throwing money into the air down to the less fortunate of Los Angeles' Skid Row neighbourhood.

Blueface later reposted the video himself with the caption "The season of giving".

The season of giving 💰 pic.twitter.com/paGrYB6WKo — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) December 23, 2019

However, while some have praised the rapper for his generosity, many have criticised the rapper and are calling his actions demeaning, dehumanising and humiliating.

"I’ve been homeless before. This is BEYOND disrespectful," tweeted one. "There was ZERO good intent here. #blueface treat those people like they were animals, when he could’ve donated to the 3 shelters that are within 3 blocks of that location, helped more people, and let them keep their dignity."

"There's a dreadful video (I won't post it) showing the rapper Blueface standing on a car throwing $ at unhoused &underserved ppl," said another. "Some might think that's some "baller sh*t." Many will think he's "giving back." What he's doing is DEMORALIZING and HUMILIATING ppl who deserve better."

This is one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen in my life. Blueface and everyone who supports him should be ashamed. https://t.co/8AXvpPDpEF — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) December 24, 2019

There's a dreadful video (I won't post it) showing the rapper Blueface standing on a car throwing $ at unhoused &underserved ppl. Some might think that's some "baller shit." Many will think he's "giving back." What he's doing is DEMORALIZING and HUMILIATING ppl who deserve better — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) December 24, 2019

I’ve been homeless before.

This is BEYOND disrespectful.

There was ZERO good intent here. #blueface treat those people like they were animals, when he could’ve donated to the 3 shelters that are within 3 blocks of that location, helped more people, and let them keep their dignity — Sean Cory Cooper 🎭 🔥 (@SeanCoryCooper) December 24, 2019

This ain’t the way to do it & you ain’t gettin praise fa this shit. Blueface always gon be a fuckin clown in my book. https://t.co/PPFOhSgLSr — Neek🤴🏽 (@neekduce2) December 24, 2019

At the time of writing, Blueface is yet to respond the criticism.