QUIZ: Is it an Eminem or 50 Cent lyric?

QUIZ: Is it an Eminem or 50 Cent lyric? Picture: Getty

They're both Hip-Hop legends - but how well do you know their music, really?

Eminem and 50 Cent are both hip-hop/rap legends who's names are often mentioned when talking about the greatest rappers of all time.

But how well do you really know their lyrics? Can you tell an Eminem song from an 50 Cent song? Let's see how you do. Let us know your results @capitalxtra.