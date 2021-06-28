Lil' Kim reveals she wants a ‘Verzuz’ battle with Nicki Minaj

28 June 2021, 14:06 | Updated: 28 June 2021, 14:08

Lil Kim reveals she wants a ‘Verzuz’ battle with Nicki Minaj
Lil Kim reveals she wants a ‘Verzuz’ battle with Nicki Minaj. Picture: Getty

The legendary hip-hop MC has said that she wants to go head-to-head in a Verzuz battle with Nicki Minaj. Here's what fans think...

Lil Kim has sparked reactions online after revealing the one person she would like to do a Verzuz battle with.

Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne 'Seeing Green' lyrics meaning explained

During Sunday’s red carpet at the BET Awards, the 'Magic Stick' rapstress toyed with the idea of doing Verzuz battle.

She revealed that which person she had in mind when thinking of doing it.

When asked if she’d be down to go head-to-head against another artist, Kim quickly responded “yes.” And when the question of who she’d want to face off in a battle of hits got asked, she answered “Nicki.”

“Yes, me too,” Kim said when the interviewer said he’d love to see her and Minaj go hit-for-hit in the battle.

While Nicki Minaj and Kim previously were rumoured to have a long-lasting feud following artwork-related issue rumours dating back to 2007, fans have admitted it would be an entertaining watch.

Kim has made it clear that she has no qualms with Nicki, and now she's up for the face-off.

In 2018, Kim said “I’m past that I’m over it" while talking about her feud with Nicki.

“She did what she did, until she’s ready, hopefully, God puts it on her mind to do the right thing because she knows what she did.” she said during a radio interview on radio interview on Real 92.3.

Trina previously said she’d be down to go head-to-head against Kim in a Verzuz battle.

Here's what fans had to say about the hypothetical Verzuz battle between Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj.

  1. When is Lil Kim VS Nicki Minaj Verzuz battle?

    The Verzuz battle has not officially been confirmed. While Lil Kim would like to go up against Nicki Minaj, the 'Chun-Li' rapstress has not addressed it.

    There is no doubt that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are going to feel pressure from the Barbz to make this happen.

    Soulja Boy and Bow Wow's Verzuz also was sparked by fans requests and was unofficial for a while, until they decided to put it into action.

    Let's see. Who do you think will win in the Verzuz battle. Nicki Minaj or Lil Kim?

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Nicki Minaj News

Nicki Minaj shares mugshot photo & reflects on weapon charge in candid IG post

Nicki Minaj shares mugshot photo & reflects on weapon charge in candid IG post
Nicki Minaj addresses her father Robert Maraj's death in open letter to her fans

Nicki Minaj addresses her father Robert Maraj's death in touching open letter to her fans
Nicki Minaj 'Fractions' lyrics meaning explained

Nicki Minaj 'Fractions' lyrics meaning explained

Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne 'Seeing Green' lyrics meaning explained

Nicki Minaj, Drake & Lil Wayne 'Seeing Green' lyrics meaning explained
Nicki Minaj sparks new music rumours following NSFW social media return

Nicki Minaj sparks new music rumours following NSFW social media return

More News

Jazmine Sullivan feat. Ari Lennox 'On It' lyrics meaning revealed

Jazmine Sullivan feat. Ari Lennox 'On It' lyrics meaning revealed
Travis Scott has honoured Pop Smoke in new Dior collection

Travis Scott Pop Smoke Dior T-shirt: price, where to buy & more
How long will Derek Chauvin be sentenced? How many years will he be in jail?

How long will Derek Chauvin be sentenced? How many years will he spend in jail?
Lil Nas X stole the show at the BET awards

Lil Nas X 2021 BET Awards performance: Outfit, song, controversy & more
Megan Thee Stallion ‘refused to share stage’ with DaBaby during BET Awards performance

Megan Thee Stallion ‘refused to share stage’ with DaBaby during BET Awards performance