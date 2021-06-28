Lil' Kim reveals she wants a ‘Verzuz’ battle with Nicki Minaj

Lil Kim reveals she wants a ‘Verzuz’ battle with Nicki Minaj. Picture: Getty

The legendary hip-hop MC has said that she wants to go head-to-head in a Verzuz battle with Nicki Minaj. Here's what fans think...

Lil Kim has sparked reactions online after revealing the one person she would like to do a Verzuz battle with.

During Sunday’s red carpet at the BET Awards, the 'Magic Stick' rapstress toyed with the idea of doing Verzuz battle.

She revealed that which person she had in mind when thinking of doing it.

Lil Kim said she would love to do a #VERZUZ with Nicki Minaj at the #BETAwards red carpet. pic.twitter.com/thJGgS9X5r — Nicki Minaj Access 🦄 (@AccessMinaj) June 27, 2021

When asked if she’d be down to go head-to-head against another artist, Kim quickly responded “yes.” And when the question of who she’d want to face off in a battle of hits got asked, she answered “Nicki.”

“Yes, me too,” Kim said when the interviewer said he’d love to see her and Minaj go hit-for-hit in the battle.

While Nicki Minaj and Kim previously were rumoured to have a long-lasting feud following artwork-related issue rumours dating back to 2007, fans have admitted it would be an entertaining watch.

Kim has made it clear that she has no qualms with Nicki, and now she's up for the face-off.

In 2018, Kim said “I’m past that I’m over it" while talking about her feud with Nicki.

“She did what she did, until she’s ready, hopefully, God puts it on her mind to do the right thing because she knows what she did.” she said during a radio interview on radio interview on Real 92.3.

Trina previously said she’d be down to go head-to-head against Kim in a Verzuz battle.

Here's what fans had to say about the hypothetical Verzuz battle between Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj.

nicki gone show up to the verzuz with lil kim like pic.twitter.com/JSoOIIHyyN — ً (@TYRISPRINT) June 28, 2021

Nicki: "I AM NOT JASMINE , I AM ALADDIN -"



Lil' Kim: pic.twitter.com/rbUN5gi4Bu — 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓲𝓪🇯🇲 (@mariciaisabarb) June 28, 2021

When lil kim plays her own No Flex zone remix what the hell Nicki gone do??! 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/qjaumOd7g1 — VICTOR 🥢|flop era back| (@nickissonss) June 28, 2021

growing up is realizing that nicki’s inspo was lil kim. — champagnemami (@1anniebeee) June 24, 2021